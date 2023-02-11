A year on: How Leigh Kasperek bounced back from her shock World Cup omission

Leigh Kasperek said the Blaze are successful because they work together.

This time last year it was disappointment for Leigh Kasperek who was left out of the White Ferns squad for the World Cup on home soil, but she’s managed to keep the fires burning and will now lead the Wellington Blaze in their hunt for a record eighth T20 Super Smash title.

The 30-year-old Scottish born offspinner made her White Ferns debut in 2015, having played 39 ODIs, claiming 65 wickets. In the shortest format, 45 games and 65 wickets for New Zealand. Her “baffling” omission from the 2022 World Cup squad was because of “balance” the coaches said.

She’s also been left off the roster for this year’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. While she’s disappointed, she’ll still be supporting her teammates from afar when they face Australia (6am Sunday).

“... I wasn’t really expecting anything but a little hopeful,” she said about a possible White Ferns recall.

“The people over there, they are teammates and friends, and I want them to do as well as possible.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images It’s the second season in the row the Blaze, and Leigh Kasperek have topped the Super Smash table but had to play the final away from home.

While she might not be in favour with selectors here, those in other parts of the cricket world are paying attention. Kasperek is one of 19 New Zealanders up for the potentially lucrative Women’s Premier League auction on Monday. While she's excited – and the tournament is a “massive step forward for women’s cricket” – she’s not one to talk about herself and instead is focused on claiming another Super Smash title for the Blaze against Canterbury on Saturday.

But it shouldn’t be a surprise the WPL are interested, because this Super Smash season she’s a leading wicket taker with 15, just behind top placed Magician Gabby Sullivan on 18, with best figures of 3-16.

While she’s stepping up and leading in the absence of their White Ferns stars, she said the key to her, and the Blaze’s success, has been the culture embedded in the team. It’s all about teamwork, and having each other’s backs.

“The Blaze have been leading the way for a number of years. We’ve been trying to build a legacy. We’ve got some good players in our side, but we do well because we don’t rely on individuals. We play as a team,” she said.

“We’ve got others stepping up … into new and different roles and doing a good job for us.”

The Blaze have been without key playmakers Sophie Devine, and Jess and Melie Kerr at the pointy end of the season, but it doesn’t bother the interim Blaze captain.

To fill the gap, the Blaze were able to attract Australian Big Bash players Laura Harris and Charli Knott, who put on a 114-run partnership on debut for the Blaze against the Canterbury Magicians.

“They are two slightly different personalities, but they’ve slipped in really well, and we’ve enjoyed having them involved,” she said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Leigh Kasperek missed out on a World Cup spot again but will still be cheering on her team mates from afar.

The Auckland Hearts extinguished the Blaze’s record 19-win (rain impacted) streak last weekend at the Basin Reserve. It hasn’t dampened the spirits of the side who are in the hunt for an eighth title - making the Blaze the most successful T20 team in the country.

“It was good for us. We talked about it being a ‘dress rehearsal’. Saturday is the big game, so we hope we can bring it then,” she said.

They’ll face the Magicians after Canterbury bowler Sarah Asmussen spun the Magicians into the final on Thursday, snaring 5-17 in the side’s seven-wicket win over the Otago Sparks. The last time the Blaze and Magicians met in the final in 2021, it went Canterbury’s way. Kasperek is keen to settle the score.

The women’s final is being played as a double-header with the men’s final at picturesque Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It’s a “bit of a shame” not to be performing in front of a home crowd, she said. It’s the second year in a row the Blaze have topped the table and haven’t been able to host the final at home.

“Wellington is a massive supporter of women’s cricket, and we absolutely love playing at the Basin. We always get good crowds. We put on our best performances with such good support,” she said.

“We’ll bring it at Hagley. It’s a beautiful ground. We’ve had another good season.”