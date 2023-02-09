Sarah Asmussen spins Canterbury Magicians into final against Blaze

Spinner Sarah Asmussen becomes first Canterbury player to take five-wicket bag in T20 cricket.

At University Oval, Dunedin: Otago Sparks 81-9 from 13 overs (Polly Inglis 26 from 23; Sarah Asmussen 5-17 from 3, Gabby Sullivan 2-15 from 3) lost to Canterbury Magicians 82-3 from 12.3 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 30 not out from 32; Kirstie Gordon 1-12 from 3) by seven wickets. (DLS method).

Lock in a tasty Super Smash decider between the Canterbury Magicians and reigning champion Wellington Blaze in Christchurch on Saturday.

Spinner Sarah Asmussen speared the Magicians into the final with a historic day with the ball on Thursday, snaring 5-17 in their seven-wicket win against the Otago Sparks in a rain-shortened fixture in Dunedin.

Asmussen’s figures, the best by a Canterbury player in women’s T20 history, helped restrict Otago to 81-9 from 13 overs, a total the red and blacks chased down with three balls to spare.

Talk about winning the match that counts – the third game between the sides in the space of just six days.

Canterbury captain Amy Satterthwaite, who is tipped to retire at the end of the season, paced the chase superbly, striking an unbeaten 30 from 32 balls on a peach of a batting surface.

While it looked comfortable in the end, the Magicians did lose Kate Anderson first ball of the chase, and faced 22 dot balls in the first seven overs as Otago hung tough.

The second-seeded Sparks will rue the lousy weather, which forced a lengthy break in play when they were 22-2 after 4.2 overs.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury spinner Sarah Asmussen is the first Magician to take a five-wicket bag in T20 cricket.

When the players eventually got back on the park, the match had been shortened to 13 overs apiece, leaving them desperately seeking quick runs.

Polly Inglis ensured they did just that for a start, but that was before she hit Asmussen straight to Anderson at cover.

The leg-spinner promptly trapped former Magician Kate Ebrahim lbw, before taking three wickets in the space of four balls in the final over of Otago’s innings.

It more than made up for the dolly she dropped early in the match, when Inglis carved a ball straight to her at backward point, only for her to inexplicably spill it.

Inglis had three to her name at the time, before kicking on and top-scoring with 26 from 23 balls in her side’s dig.

The big moment

Asmussen’s three wickets in four balls to finish Otago’s innings robbed the hosts of crucial runs, leaving them short on a batting friendly track.

Best with the bat

Satterthwaite. Sure, she offered a tough chance early in her innings, but her cool head and ability to find the rope when the Otago bowlers got it even slightly wrong was priceless.

Best with the ball

Asmussen more than made up for her goober of a drop early in the match, bouncing back to snare 5-17. No other Magician has a five-wicket bag in T20 cricket to their name.

The big picture

Canterbury’s first win in four attempts against the Sparks comes with a home final, courtesy of competition rules stating the final will be played at the same venue as the men’s final. So, to Hagley Oval the Magicians go to face the Blaze, a side coming off their first loss the past two seasons.