Survivors of harm in gymnastics still waiting for resolution two years on from review

Two years on from the release of the gymnastics review, survivors of harm still wait for a resolution. (File photo)

Two years after the review into abusive practices in gymnastics was released, survivors of historic harm in the sport may still have a long wait for resolution, even though those at the top say positive change is happening.

The 60-page, 50-recommendation independent review was established following a Stuff investigation which uncovered a normalised “insidious” culture associated with gymnastics, instances of psychological and verbal abuse, body-shaming that led to lifelong battles with food and body image, sexualisation, biased judging and score tampering, coaches being bullied, and athletes training too long and too hard, and competing while seriously injured leaving some scarred for life.

After delays, a steering committee was established to oversee the implementation of the review’s recommendations. A document tracking the recommendation progress is only now being developed to align with a 19-point “road map”, prioritising four key areas within the sport including integrity, health and well-being, people and programmes, and environment and culture. The work is expected to take three to five years to complete.

Supplied Former Cricket World Cup 2022 chief executive Andrea Nelson has been appointed to lead Gymnastics NZ.

Gymnastics NZ has also appointed new chief executive Andrea Nelson, the former head of the 2022 Cricket World Cup. She started two weeks ago.

One former elite-level gymnast said in part she regretted raising concerns as it had taken a significant toll on her physical and mental health. She said that toll was “much higher than it needed to be”.

READ MORE:

* Cricket World Cup leader Andrea Nelson to take over helm at Gymnastics NZ

* Gymnastics NZ admits it 'underestimated' time to change culture

* Women dominate gymnastics steering committee to address abuse issues in the sport

* Gymnastics abuse investigation's $250,000 price tag just the beginning of sport's financial balancing act

* Abuse survivors sidelined as Gymnastics NZ misses first major deadline in addressing 'insidious culture'



“... there has been a lot of animosity towards me and others that came forward, disbelieving us, accusing us of seeking attention, challenging our experiences and the words we use to describe them, from parts of the gymnastics community right through to its leadership, and even some of the people they appointed to respond to the issues I raised,” she said.

She spoke up because she cared deeply about the sport and wanted it to change for the better.

“I wished they had thanked me for my courage and my commitment, rather than contribute to harming me all over again. I’ll believe the sport can change when I can see an appreciation of this and an apology for all that has happened.”

A parent who lodged a complaint more than two years ago said she’d been “ping-ponged” from one complaints mechanism to another, and her concerns were yet to be resolved. She felt like she was in “limbo”.

“Words haven’t been followed up by action. As a parent, you don’t want another child to go through this. If I can make a difference, then I’ll stick it out,” she said. “I’m hopeful the change at the top will see these complaints in the gymnastics community finally resolved.”

A senior coach said while some progress was being made, more support was needed for coaches still active in the sport. They were also aware of members of the gymnastics community who did not speak up about their experiences of abusive practices because they “didn’t want to be retraumatised” by the process.

“It’s up to us as a community that we let the light shine through,” the coach said.

But Gymnastics New Zealand, the steering committee and Sport New Zealand are more optimistic with the progress that has been made since the review’s release.

In a statement provided to Stuff, Nelson said she was focused on “enhancing the positive impact of the sport and ensuring we are adapting to meet the need of the future”.

“I am grateful for the bravery of those who spoke up and the hard work of the review panel and steering committee. There is a lot to be done, and I am heartened by the support and commitment of the community so far,” she said.

Supplied Lawyer Sally McKechnie leads the Gymnastics New Zealand steering committee

Steering committee chair Sally McKechnie said the group was “committed to responding to the issues raised by the survivors ... in a thorough and robust manner”.

“Good progress has been made in setting out a roadmap for gymnastics in New Zealand, and the wider sports sector, to ensure a positive experience for people taking part in the sport.”

The areas where progress has been made are in child safeguarding, with policies, education and police vets now in place. A “child-friendly” approach to complaints handling has also been installed. A coach development framework has been established; athlete advisers have been appointed to technical committees to ensure athletes’ voices are heard; and research has been commissioned to explore “best practice” in medical and health in gymnastics.

Gymnastics NZ is accountable to Sport New Zealand and chief executive Raelene Castle said there is an expectation that it and the steering committee keep on with “the good progress to date” and continue to prioritise areas of integrity, well-being of the community, and understanding past harms and their impact.

“These prioritisation processes and the mahi associated with them can often be challenging, and it is hugely important to ensure the work is done well and done right, so that meaningful change can be made and carried forward long into the future,” she said.

“We acknowledge there is still work to be done, and Sport NZ will continue to assess progress as Gymnastics NZ works towards ensuring that everyone in the gymnastics community throughout Aotearoa can participate in a safe and welcoming environment at all times.”