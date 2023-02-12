Australia awarded controversial catch in T20 World Cup win over White Ferns

Another trans-Tasman cricket game, another controversial catch.

Chalk up one more infamous incident between the neighbouring nations, after a baffling TV umpire decision awarded the Australians a wicket in their crushing T20 World Cup win over the White Ferns in South Africa on Sunday (NZ time).

New Zealand No 3 Bernadine Bezuidenhout was far from the only one bemused by her dismissal (for 14 off 10 balls), on the second ball of the sixth over of New Zealand’s chase in their tournament opener at Boland Park in Paarl.

After flat-batting an Ellyse Perry ball to mid-off, she down the pitch and watched on as Darcie Brown dived forward to reach the ball with arms outstretched. But even the Aussie fielder wasn’t prepared to celebrate what appeared to be a snaffle on the half volley.

Sri Lankan umpire Nimali Perera consulted with English square-leg counterpart Sue Redfern, then opted to send the decision upstairs to West Indian TV umpire Jacqueline Williams, accompanied by a soft signal of ‘not out’.

That means Williams was charged with finding clear evidence to overturn the on-field call.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jacqueline Williams, pictured during last year’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand, was at the centre of the umpiring controversy in the White Ferns’ T20 World Cup opener.

While the first front-on angle looked alright, once the side-on angle was played, it appeared reasonably conclusive that the ball had taken a bounce into Brown’s hands, let alone enough doubt to stay with the on-field call.

However, Williams, who has officiated across 87 women’s ODIs and T20Is (11 as TV umpire) since 2015, as well as 21 men’s internationals (three as TV umpire) since 2019, seemed to see something that no-one else did.

“The fingers are clearly under the ball ... and it’s safely held in the hand,” she professed in making her decision for the big screen.

And the consternation was quickly clear, in the middle, and everywhere.

“I think this has surprised a lot of people,” said Australian Mel Jones on the TV commentary

“You can’t certainly underestimate the athleticism to attempt to get to that ball, but my eyes had that bouncing before going in the hands.”

She didn’t have much argument from former White Fern Katey Martin alongside her in the box.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Australia celebrate their controversial dismissal of New Zealand batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout.

“My eyesight’s definitely gone now that I’ve retired, but it just looked like it was on the half volley,” she said.

“It looked like it bounced into the hands as opposed to [the hands] underneath, you could even see the right-hand fingers curled, it didn’t look like they were right underneath the ball. So a surprising decision.”

It was just five months ago that there was a similar incident between the men’s sides in the Black Caps’ Chappell-Hadlee ODI defeat in Cairns, when Devon Conway had been given not out on-field only to see Steve Smith’s take over-ruled by the TV umpire.

Minds also cast back to the under-arm ODI at the MCG in 1981 when Martin Snedden was denied a brilliant and likely game-changing snare of Greg Chappell, and six years later at the same venue when Aussie wicketkeeper Greg Dyer was awarded a catch to dismiss Andrew Jones after a clear fumble on the ground.

Thankfully, this latest incident didn’t appear to have much of a bearing on the result, with the White Ferns at the time already struggling at 26-2 in their chase for 174, and eventually folding for just 76 in 14 overs for a 97-run defeat – their heaviest in T20 cricket.