Why Sophie Devine's intervention could help revive the White Ferns' dwindling fortunes

Sam Wilson is a Stuff sports writer

OPINION: When asked to give her thoughts on the White Ferns' calamitous T20 World Cup campaign in the wake of their “embarrassing” loss to South Africa, Sophie Devine didn't hold back.

The tearful New Zealand captain blamed the state of the women's domestic game for her side's struggles in South Africa, where back-to-back defeats to the hosts and Australia ended their title bid and underlined just how far they had fallen behind the elite nations.

Devine (16) was one of only three players to reach double figures against the Proteas in Paarl as the Kiwis were skittled for a paltry 67 – their second lowest T20 international total – to lose by a whopping 65 runs.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sophie Devine questioned the state of the domestic game after the White Ferns' T20 World Cup struggles.

That desperate showing came hot on the heels of a 97-run shellacking by tournament favourites Australia two days earlier to leave new coach Ben Sawyer facing some uncomfortable questions.

The White Ferns have now failed to reach the knockout stages of a white-ball World Cup in five tournaments across seven years. Evidently something needs to be done to stop the rot, though that's much easier said than done as New Zealand hardly blessed with world-class talent at the moment.

Indeed, take away all-rounder Melie Kerr, quick Lea Tahuhu and Devine, and you'd be hard pressed to name anyone in the current squad deserving of that rarefied status (Suzie Bates once was, but at 35 her powers are on the wane, notwithstanding her unbeaten knock against a poor Bangladesh attack).

The fact that only Kerr and Devine were snapped up at the auction for the inaugural Indian Women's Premier League – bizarrely held hours before group T20 World Cup fixtures – shows how far the Ferns have fallen in the eyes of the cricketing world. Kerr fetched a handy $191,000 to Mumbai Indians but Devine’s $95,000 (her reserve price) to Royal Challengers Bangalore looked well under the odds for someone who has dominated in Australia’s WBBL, given Australia’s Ash Gardner and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt both topped $600,000.

As ever, there are a myriad of reasons for New Zealand's woeful white ball form, from questionable selections (the decision to jettison veteran Amy Satterthwaite continues to look ridiculous amid their current batting woes) to poor decision-making in the heat of battle.

But the worrying standard of the domestic T20 Super Smash competition is a major cause for concern that Devine was right to shine an unflattering light on.

Anyone who has watched more than a handful of games this season will have been alarmed by the often wayward bowling and slack fielding on display. Some of the batting hasn't been too flash either, with technical and tactical deficiencies an all too common sight.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Canterbury's Kate Anderson was overlooked for the T20 World Cup, despite her hot Super Smash form.

As Devine pointed out with refreshing candour in her emotional post-match conference, the Super Smash has fallen well behind its lucrative Australian (Women's BBL) and English (The Hundred) equivalents and is not providing an adequate springboard to the international stage.

And with another cricketing powerhouse, India, launching its own five-team tournament that will feature the world's best players, things aren't likely to get better anytime soon.

Even New Zealand's own selectors don’t see the Super Smash as an accurate gauge for international readiness. How else do you explain the puzzling omission of gun Canterbury batter Kate Anderson, the competition's top run-scorer who guided the Magicians to victory?

So what can NZ Cricket do to raise the standard of the women's domestic game and thereby boost the White Ferns' chances of competing for titles on the world stage in the near future?

They could start by reducing the T20 league from six teams to four, and even make it a franchise-based competition so the top talent is spread around. That would immediately raise the quality and competitiveness, ensuring that only the very best talent in this country made the grade.

And more could – and should – be done to encourage high-profile imports to play in the league, which would boost its prestige as well as the overall level of play, ensuring future White Ferns are testing their skills against established internationals.

So while Devine's intervention may not have gone over well in the dressing room or indeed at NZ Cricket HQ, it needed to be said. The 33-year-old clearly spoke from heart and with the future performance of the national team at the front of her mind.

The powers that be would do well to heed her dire warnings and give the women's domestic game a much-needed shakeup.