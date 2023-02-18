Returning Black Stick Liz Thompson threw her hockey stick in the bin after serious injury

Women’s hockey international: Black Sticks v United States. Where: National Hockey Stadium, Wellington. When: Saturday, February 18, 3pm. Coverage: Live on Spark Sport

Black Sticks defender Liz Thompson nearly threw away her international hockey career in 2022, but she’s returning this weekend to make her 200th appearance for the side in a tri-series in Wellington.

Last year was tough for the 28-year-old Olympian.

She ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee, having to undergo serious surgery and months of rehabilitation. It ruled her out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and while sitting on the couch, watching the team compete in the dead of night, she nearly considered her time over in the sport.

“I threw my [hockey] stick in the bin one day,” she told The Podium podcast.

“... and swiftly pulled it back out because I was like ‘what was I thinking’! It’s those little frustrations where you have to take a deep breath. It is hard. You have to feel the emotions, get through it and sit with the frustration. You know you want to be back, and it just takes time, but that’s the frustrating part.”

It can be a struggle to be motivated when times are tough, particularly when you are juggling rehab, training and a fulltime job in logistics.

Some days Thompson doesn’t get home until after 10pm and has to be up at 5am for gym sessions before work. Doing it alone is not easy, but her teammates are in the same boat and have rallied around her, making her path back to the pitch a lot easier, she said.

“Safety in numbers right! Getting up at 5am by yourself is miserable. But that’s the cool thing about our group, we do work together and motivate each other,” she said.

“We really want to do well ... week in, week out doing everything they can to do better, but also that balancing act of paying rent and putting food on the table. That’s the reality of juggling it all, but we all want to perform really well and committing to doing what we do because Paris (2024 Olympics) is just around the corner.”

The Auckland-based, Thames-raised Black Stick said she’s feeling more confident on her knee, but it did take some time to get back to pre-injury fitness. But she’s raring to go against China and USA over the next two weekends in Wellington, starting on Saturday.

“You've got to be at peace with that a little bit. You can't just come back and expect everything to be as it was, because hockey is a hard sport. Learning to be coordinated, and use your brain, and run and think at the same time. I'm learning that at the moment. It's getting there, but baby steps,” she said.

“I’m so grateful to be back. I had a great team to help me. I feel good and confident in my knee. I’m not scared to be back training and changing directions. I’m so grateful to be back around the team. They’ve been super supportive.

“We are such a tight-knit group of girls. We are going from strength to strength.”

The Phil Burrows-coached Black Sticks are ranked highest out of the three teams in the tri-series, and their next challenge will be hopefully beating Australia later in the year to qualify for the Olympic Games, she said.

They face China in their second match at 3pm on Sunday.

Black Sticks squad: Hannah Cotter, Anna Crowley, Casey Crowley, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Stephanie Dickins, Katie Doar, Aniwaka Haumaha, Megan Hull (c), Alia Jaques, Tessa Jopp, Tyler Lench, Alex Lukin, Olivia Merry (c), Grace O’Hanlon, Hope Ralph, Brooke Roberts, Olivia Shannon, Liz Thompson, Rose Tynan.