Chiefs Manawa impress, but Blues women take plenty from pre-season hitout

Melanie Puckett goes in for a try for the Blues women against the Chiefs Manawa in the Aupiki pre-season game.

Blues captain, and World Rugby’s women’s player of the year, Ruahei Demant walked off Navigation Homes Stadium on a sunny Friday afternoon in Pukekohe feeling pretty good about the looming Aupiki competition, never mind those digits on the scoreboard.

Demant’s Blues team had just followed a 12-0 shutout of the visiting NSW Waratahs with a hard-fought 12-5 defeat to defending Super Rugby Aupiki champions the Chiefs Manawa in the ‘game of three halves’ that constituted the first half of the pre-season double-bill in south Auckland.

It was the only pre-season hitout for both the Blues and Manawa, who capped a successful day with a 26-0 victory over the Waratahs, and in that sense it was an important occasion for both sides.

Demant’s Blues kick off the competition with a visit to the Matatū next Saturday, while the Chiefs head to the Hurricanes Poua to open their account.

“This was our first run against any teams before Aupiki, so our goal today wasn’t about scoring tries or winning the game on the scoreboard, it was about everyone getting a run, trying everything we’ve been practising, learning from that and fine-tuning, so we can get better and better as the weeks go on,” said a content Demant afterwards.

The Blues had taken care of the Waratahs easily enough first up, former Kiwi Fern Katelynn Vaha’akolo and halfback Melanie Puckett crossing for the scores to convert their dominance up front into a victory. They found things much tougher next up against the Manawa, but Demant felt her team gave a good account of themselves as the Chiefs rode home behind a brace of tries to Mererangi Paul in reply to Puckett’s opportunistic tap-and-go score.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Hazel Tubic of the Chiefs Manawa offloads during the Super Rugby Aupiki pre-season match against the Waratahs.

“I’m so proud of the way we defended throughout that half,” added Demant. “We were learning as we were going. We had a lot of inexperienced outside backs, they wanted to get the ball to the edge and when we got found out it was good because we wouldn’t have learned otherwise.

“And when we built continuity, managed to hold on to the ball, get it to the edge, move it around, we manipulated the D and found those seams.”

The Manawa were impressive last up as they ran in four tries to steamroll the Waratahs, with Tenika Willison, Carla Hohepa, Harono Te Iringa and Azalleyah Maaka all getting across the chalk.

Chiefs coach Crystal Kaua was rapt with her team’s efforts as they ticked the key boxes ahead of the start of the competition proper.

”All of us are in a better place than we were last year at the same time,” said Kaua who sent out her best wishes to all New Zealanders dealing with the recent cyclone’s impact. She and her partner both have family in Gisborne they are still waiting to hear from.

“I think the players who have gone through the World Cup have come out in a better place and our starting point is higher than it was last year physically. That made a difference to the game we could play for our first hitout, so I’m excited about what that could look like for the actual season.”

The Manawa played with a nice mixture of forward power and backline flair in their two 30-minute outings, and Kaua revealed that fitted perfectly with their themes for the year of “brutality and beauty”.

She said a tough arm-wrestle against the Blues had been just what the doctor ordered, as had been a more fluid contest against the Waratahs.

And as for a target on her team’s backs after they had gone undefeated through last year’s competition, she just smiled and said: “I like the target. It forces us to keep pushing new ideas, new ways of thinking, and pushing the game forward. The teams are all different this year, we’ve all got different players, so it’s going to be a challenge. We know we’ve got mahi to do this year.”

Scores:

Blues 12 (Katelynn Vaha’akolo, Melanie Puckett tries; Ruahe Demant con) NSW Waratahs 0.

Chiefs Manawa 12 (Mererangi Paul 2 tries; Hazel Tubic con) Blues 5 (Puckett try).

Chiefs Manawa 26 (Tenika Willison, Carla Hohepa, Harono Te Iringa, Azalleyah Maaka tries; Willison con; Tubic 2 cons) Waratahs 0.