Lydia Ko lurks one shot back going into final round of Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko shot another fine round to be one shot off the lead at the Saudi Ladies International. (File photo)

Lydia Ko is right in the hunt for a title, and a big payday, in her opening event of the season.

The world No 1 enjoyed another solid outing at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Sunday (NZ time) to be lurking one shot off the lead going into the final round of the Saudi Ladies International – an event which carries the third-largest prizemoney pool – $5m (NZ$8m) – on the Ladies European Tour

After an opening-round eight-under 64 had her in a share of the lead, Ko had followed up with a 69 to be in second place, two shots off the pace at the halfway point, set by India’s Aditi Ashok.

The 25-year-old Kiwi then, like her first round, had a bogey-free day, carding a six-under 66, to have her right in contention for the silverware.

Ko had a hot streak of birdies, picking up shots at holes five, seven, eight, nine, 10 and 17, to sit at 17-under overall.

Ashok shot 69 to drop to third spot, on 16-under, as American Lilia Vu surged to the lead at 18-under after a seven-under 65, highlighted by her long eagle putt on the 18th.

“I find I play my best when I'm having fun, so I'm just going to try and do that tomorrow,” Vu said.

“I had a lot of fun playing with Lydia [Ko] today. When you play with good players you tend to play better, and she just hits the ball so well.

“I was actually a little nervous coming here because it's the start of my season and the first tournament of the year for me. I felt kind of rusty coming through and then once I started to trust myself, the game just got better on its own.”

Emily Pedersen is tied with Ashok in third after the Dutchwoman also eagled the last in her 65, while American Lexi Thompson had the round of the day, hitting nine birdies on her way to 63, to have her fifth at 13-under.