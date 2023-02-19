Cantabrian Rosie Elliott shatters 14-year-old national 200m record

Flying Cantabrian Rosie Elliott scorched to a national record over 200 metres in Christchurch on Sunday afternoon.

Pushed to the brink by Georgia Hulls in a thrilling finish, Elliott shattered Monique Williams’ 2009 women’s 200m record at the International Track Meet at Nga Puna Wai.

Elliott stopped the clock in 22.81sec, 0.03sec ahead of Hulls, to better Williams’ 22.90sec record set 14 years ago.

“I’m surprised, because it definitely wasn’t the goal for this season. But you can’t be unhappy with a New Zealand record,” Elliott said, having completed the 100m-200m double on the day.

“I think it is important to mention that Georgia and I pushed each other the entire way and I don’t think we would be running these times without one another.”

Elliott, whose previous best over 200m was 23.51sec last year, also lowered the New Zealand resident record – Williams’ 23.15sec mark in Wellington in 2009.

ITM Rosie Elliott, right, pips Georgia Hulls in the women's 200m race at the International Track Meet in Christchurch en route to a new national record on Sunday.

The 200m entry standard time for the 2023 world championships, to be held in Budapest in August, is 22.60sec.

However, the 25-year-old doesn’t intend to run over 200m again this season, including at the national championships in Wellington next month, instead opting to focus on the 400m.

“Today is promising and a good sign for the 400m. If I’m setting a PB in the 200m, it is very encouraging and it shows me that I can run a huge PB in the 400m.”

For Hulls, 23, it was her first domestic defeat over 200m since 2020.

“I would have preferred to have won, but 22.84sec is not a bad consolation prize. I’m running in Melbourne on Thursday, so I don’t think it sets me up badly and is a good confidence boost. We’ll see how I go up against some other girls then.”