Living on a prayer: White Ferns hoping for another South Africa World Cup choke

Their semifinal destiny is now out of their hands and the White Ferns are now hoping for yet another South Africa World Cup choke.

New Zealand romped to a 102-run win over Sri Lanka in their final group game of the T20 World Cup in Paarl on Monday (NZ time), an easily big enough result for them to all-importantly jump ahead of Sri Lanka on net run rate.

But while they are parked in second place in Group One behind top qualifiers Australia, whether the Ferns progress to the final four is now all dependent on the hosts being beaten by Bangladesh in Cape Town on Wednesday (NZT).

It will make for a niggly couple of days in the republic for Sophie Devine and her side, who will be running through all the ‘what-ifs’ after their woeful start to the tournament which saw them belted by the Aussies and the Proteas.

Despite turning the corner with their big wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Ferns may indeed be left to rue just how bad those two first-up defeats were, with it shaping as a sixth successive white-ball tournament, dating back to 2009, where they haven’t got to the semifinal stage.

They, however, are not without hope, for if there is one nation in world cricket who knows how to bumble a vital World Cup game, it is South Africa.

Their chokes and heartaches have become something of folklore, and across 40 ODI and T20 men’s and women’s World Cups, they have never had a side progress to a final.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Laura Wolvaardt loses her stumps in South Africa’s match against the White Ferns.

The women’s side, from seven ODI World Cups, have lost three semifinals and a quarterfinal, and in seven T20 World Cups they have dropped both semifinals they have made. They have been in plenty of winnable positions.

So, four months after the Proteas men suffered a T20 World Cup group stage exit in Australia thanks to a galling defeat to the Netherlands, the pressure will most certainly be on the women to not trip up, particularly on home soil, having already suffered a nightmare start to the tournament with their three-run defeat to Sri Lanka.

The White Ferns can cling to the fact Bangladesh have beaten South Africa before, albeit in their first-ever meeting, in Mirpur in 2012. They have gone on to lose the next nine encounters.

And they will know first-hand the steep challenge that awaits, having themselves bowled Bangladesh out for 32 in the opening game of their T20 series sweep in December in Christchurch, then romped to a 71-run win against them on Saturday (NZT).

After heavy defeats to Pakistan and India in World Cup warm-up matches, Bangladesh were only able to muster 126-8 and 107-7 in seven-wicket and eight-wicket defeats (each with 10 balls to spare) against Sri Lanka then Australia, before their 118-8 chasing against the Ferns.

It will need to be quite the upset then, for them to prevail at Newlands. But Devine will cling to it, after seeing her side turn things around in a big way, albeit against teams they were fancied to do the business against.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance, even if it’s a tiny chance, we’re still in with a shout, and so I’m really proud of this group,” she said following the win over Sri Lanka.

“We just wish that was how we played in the first game.

“I was embarrassed after the first game, but now I just feel extreme pride, to be able to bounce back in the way that we have.”

Now all she and her team can do is wait, and hope.