Lydia Ko reaps massive financial reward after victory in Saudi Arabia

When Lydia Ko pocketed a cool $1.2 million in Saudi Arabia on Monday, she may have been tempted to make a quick calculation.

Had the No 1 player in women’s golf done the sums after winning the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, she would have discovered she has already won almost 17% of the prize money she secured last year.

And, given how much she earned in 2022, that is an impressive way to start a fresh campaign.

Last year the New Zealander raked in season earnings of $7.1m, a total boosted by winning the $3.25m, the largest winner's prize in the history of women's golf, at the CME Group Tour Championship in the LPGA tour finale in Florida in November.

Having carded a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish 21-under at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the Middle East kingdom, Ko proved the decision to skip the LPGA Tour's season opener in Florida last month was the right one.

She carded five birdies, and just one bogey, on the last day to take the top honour ahead of India's Aditi Ashok.

"I have just tried to enjoy being out on the golf course, and I am playing with the world's best,'' Ko said. "The field was really good, so I knew it was going to be a challenge.

"The first one of the year is really hard because you don't have anything to base off, you don't know if you are going to play well or bad.

"But the start definitely helped, and I think I stayed really patient. I was not as nervous as I thought I would be, which is definitely good.''

Stuff Lydia Ko was rewarded with $1.2 million for winning the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Lilia Vu, from the United States, had a one-shot lead going into the final round, slipped to a 71 and tied for third with Manon De Roey of Belgium (63) and the States' Lexi Thompson (66).

With two holes to play, Ko, Ashok and Vu were tied at 20-under at the top of the leaderboard before the New Zealander moved ahead at the penultimate hole.

Ko birdied the 17th to take the outright lead, and despite admitting the 18th was a "a lot uglier than I would have liked'', she remained in control to win the biggest purse outside the five women's majors.

It's clear Ko is going to continue to be a force to be reckoned with after winning the tournament for a second time. It was also her 26th victory worldwide.

Despite her good form, Ko maintained she wasn't setting herself up for birdie opportunities on the front nine.

"But I knew that every hole could be a birdie opportunity. So it was that kind of mindset, I wanted to be aggressive. And 18 was a lot uglier than I would have liked to have … but it is definitely nice to get the win this week.''

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses with the CME Globe trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida in November.

Despite her misgivings, Ko carded an even-par 5 in the 18th to hold off the challengers and start the season on a high.

"I just wanted to hit a couple of good shots,'' she added. "I had a really good second shot to set myself up for a wedge coming in - a little bit more stressful than what I would have liked, but it doesn't matter how you get it done.''

The 25-year-old, who got married in South Korea in late December, can reflect on a memorable couple of months.

After winning the CME Tour Championship she returned to the world No 1 slot for the second time in her career, was named Player of the Year, and awarded the Vare Trophy for the year's lowest scoring average.

She also nailed the top spot on the LPGA's money list for 2022.

"A lot of great things happening, especially in the last few months and again,'' Ko said. "You don't know if this is real or not, but I've been trying to enjoy being out on the golf course.''