Super Rugby Aupiki: Jackie Patea-Fereti steps up to lead way for Hurricanes Poua

Jackie Patea-Fereti, in action for the Wellington Pride, will lead the Hurricanes Poua in the second season of Aupiki.

When Hurricanes Poua coach Victoria Grant approached Jackie Patea-Fereti about stepping in as her skipper for the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki, the 36-year-old former Black Ferns lock wasn’t sure she was up for the job.

Patea-Fereti realised she had three World Cup-winning Black Ferns in the squad (final standout Joanah Ngan-Woo, Krystal Murray and Ayesha Leti-I’iga), as well as former internationals in Aroha Savage, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali and Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate.

So she told her coach she would have to think about it first, after original skipper Sarah Hirini backed out to make a return to the national sevens programme. That contemplation did not take long as the veteran forward realised what a pivotal time it is for the women’s game, and that she still had the desire, and capability, to do her bit to continue the special vibe created by the Black Ferns’ World Cup triumph in 2022.

“I was quite nervous when Tors (Grant) asked me,” Patea-Fereti tells Stuff ahead of the Poua’s season opener against Chiefs Manawa at Levin Domain on Saturday (2.05pm kickoff). “I left her waiting for an answer for a while. I was captain of the (Wellington) Pride but Super is another level. I thought there were other girls who were capable.

”But she told me I would just have to worry about the on-field stuff, so I said I was up for the challenge. I knew I had great leaders beside me who would help along the way.”

Patea-Fereti was also excited about the opportunity that exists for the women’s game on the back of the Ferns capturing the hearts and minds of their nation en route to that title.

The experienced 18-test lock had been in the mix for the World Cup squad, after making a successful return following back-to-back shoulder injuries that wrecked her 2019 and ‘20 seasons, but eventually realised the new crop of second-rowers in the game made that a task too far.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Captains, from left, Jackie Patea-Fereti (Hurricanes Poua), Ruahei Demant (Blues), Kennedy Simon (Chiefs Manawa), and Alana Bremner (Matatū ) with the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy they’re all chasing.

Never mind. She soon switched her focus to backing a team she always believed could go all the way and achieve a first global triumph on home soil.

”The weekend of the final my son (13-year-old Bezalel) had an exam for a scholarship. We asked him, do you want to sit the exam or go watch the final? We ended up going to the final, and he loved it, because we don’t know when we’ll next have a World Cup in New Zealand.

“It’s created a lot of interest in the women’s game. I’ve seen that at my club, Petone. We’ve never had a lot of interest in pre-season training, and this is the first time we’ve had over 15 girls there wanting to play XVs

“What the Black Ferns did at the World Cup was awesome and the challenge now is for us to carry that momentum on.”

Patea-Fereti grew up in Wainuiomata, and looked to male players as her role models. She went to church with Tana Umaga and Neemia Tialata, to school with Piri Weepu, and they were the rugby figures she looked to for inspiration.

Now she’s thrilled to see Black Ferns stars such as Hirini, Ruby Tui and Ruahei Demant setting the example for young female players. “I think that’s awesome ... it’s cool to have females being role models for the girls coming through.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jackie Patea-Fereti on the charge for Wellington Pride in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Of course, the revolution continues. Patea-Fereti is rapt that Black Ferns are now on professional contracts, and that Aupiki has opened up a pathway to that level. But she believes there is more to do yet.

“Girls aspiring to get to the top level, or on the fringes, aren’t fulltime. They still have to go to work or study, and having to train like a fulltime athlete is quite challenging. Hopefully in coming years NZ Rugby can give out more contracts to other players.”

At 36, the Poua skipper is a marvel, working fulltime with the Department of Internal Affairs and still playing at a high level. It’s been a challenging pathway, too. Before those shoulder issues, and surgery, she also had to overcome a slipped disc in her back in 2017and the death of her father from prostate cancer, which hit her hard.

“It’s a struggle at times, but I love it,” she says with a smile. “I was planning on retiring, and looking at focusing on my son because I didn’t really enjoy the FPC season. But I decided to give it another season.

“It’s about giving back now. I see a lot of young players coming through, and I’m looking to pass on the knowledge. That’s important. That knowledge is not to hold on to – it’s to share with others.”

And that’s why she eventually said yes to leading this exciting Poua squad with its mix of experience and exciting young talent. “We’re tracking well. Our culture is there and we’re a tight-knit group. We’re ready to give this our best shot.”

Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa, Levin Domain, Saturday 2.05pm

Hurricanes: Isabella Waterman, Bernadette Robertson, Shakira Baker, Monica Tagoai, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Carys Dallinger, Iritana Hohaia; Layla Sae, Rhiarna Ferris, Kahurangi Sturmey, Jackie Patea-Fereti (c), Joanah Ngan-Woo, Cristo Tofa, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Saphire Abraham, Cilia-Marie Po'e-Tofaeono, Sosoli Talawadua, Rachael Rakatau, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Milly Mackey, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, Crystal Mayes.

Chiefs: Tenika Willison, Mererangi Paul, Carla Hohepa, Azalleyah Maaka, Georgia Daals, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Kennedy Simon (c), Tynealle Fitzgerald, Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Kelsie Thwaites, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Te Urupounamu McGarvey, Santo Taumata, Dhys Faleafaga, Victoria Makea, Violet Hapi-Wise, Abigail Roache, Apii Nicholls.