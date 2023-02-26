Lydia Ko continues to fire in Thailand but victory looks out of sight

Lydia Ko enjoyed a five-under 67 in her third round of the LPGA Thailand event.

Lydia Ko continues to fire in the LPGA Thailand tournament, but a local rookie has stolen the show.

After two four-under 68 rounds which had her tied for 17th three shots off the lead, and tied for 15th four shots back, the World No 1 went even better on Saturday, carding a five-under 67 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

However, while that has moved the Kiwi up to a tie for seventh spot, she is now seven strokes off the hot pace of Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who extended her one-shot lead into a commanding four-shot advantage going into the final round.

The 20-year-old Thai, who turned pro last November, is competing on a sponsor exemption, only getting into the field after winning a national qualifier earlier this year.

She followed up her 67 and 65 with an eight-under 64, which began with an eagle at the first and ended with a trio of birdies, to have her at 20-under.

Compatriot Atthaya Thitikul matched her for the round of the day, her 64 featuring nine birdies and a bogey, and she sits in second at 16-under.

Ko is one of four players at 13-under, after mixing six birdies (at holes one, three, 10, 11, 12 and 17) with one bogey (No 5).

She tees off in the final round at 3.46pm on Sunday (NZ time),