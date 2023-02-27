Australia lift women's Twenty20 World Cup again in style

Meg Lanning's champion Australian side have won another global crown, successfully defending their women's T20 World Cup title with an emphatic 19- run victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town.

Beth Mooney's unbeaten 53-ball 74 did most to put the pressure on the South Africans in their first-ever World Cup final appearance on Sunday as the Australians, opting to bat, amassed 156-6 at Newlands.

Then Lanning's team bowled and fielded with clinical efficiency to always stay in control, as they ended up restricting the Proteas to 137-6 to lift the T20 global title for the third time in a row and the sixth time in the last seven editions.

Amongst a fine combined effort from the Australian bowlers, Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen each took a key wicket as the Australians won a 13th world title in all in white-ball cricket.

Earlier, Ashleigh Gardner's 21-ball 29 also helped Australia overcame a slow start in the Cape Town showdown.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Australia’s Beth Mooney hits the ball down the leg side during her team’s innings of 156-6.

Mooney's quick-fire 15-ball stand of 33 with Ellyse Perry (seven off 5 balls) ensured the defending champions scored 46 in the death overs despite Shabnim Ismail's double-wicket 20th over.

The 34-year-old South Africa quick became the leading wicket-taker in women's T20 World Cup history with her 42nd strike.

She was on a hat-trick when Tahlia McGrath took a single off the final ball as Australia finished on 156-6, leaving the match evenly poised.

Earlier, Gardner, promoted to Lanning's usual No3 slot, marshalled Australia from 36-1 in the powerplay to double that run tally by the halfway mark.

Her 41-ball, 46-run second-wicket stand with Mooney, who played out a maiden in the sixth over against Ismail, broke upon the introduction of part-time spinner Chloe Tryon.

The left-armer had Gardner hole out to long-off, where South African captain Sune Luus completed a high catch without a hitch.

The allrounder then took a superb catch at deep midwicket off a Lanning pull to reduce the opposition to 122-4 with 17 balls left in the innings.

Australia amassed 34 off those 17, with Mooney, who brought up her second successive 50 of the World Cup, off 44 balls, alone fetching 25 in that tally.

Mooney's pivotal innings rescued Australia after her fellow opener, Alyssa Healy, scrapped to a 20-ball 18 that ended with a catch at cover off Marizanne Kapp.