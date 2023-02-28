Mitchell Starc praises wife Alyssa, Australia world champion women's T20 team

Alyssa Healy of Australia and husband Mitchell Starc smile after Australia won the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final in Christchurch in 2022. Healy has now added a World T20 gold medal.

Mitchell Starc could soon have the chance to link up with wife Alyssa Healy after Australia's all-conquering women's team won a third-straight T20 World Cup.

Australia will celebrate their 19-run triumph over South Africa in Cape Town for another day and night before the majority of players fly to India ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League.

Healy will captain UP Warriorz in the tournament, starting on March 4, after being bought for $122,000 in the WPL auction earlier this month.

Starc, who is preparing to return from injury for Australia's third Test against India in Indore, watched the women's team on TV in his hotel room on Sunday night.

"They were enjoying the moment and took a while to get to their phones ... it was nice to quickly speak and let them kick on," Starc said in Indore on Monday.

"They stayed at the ground until they were kicked out which was well deserved, a fantastic result.

"The second three-peat for the Aussie girls in T20 cricket in their 13th World Cup across both white ball formats.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner of Australia celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

"An incredible team, an incredible achievement for that group but for also some of the girls who have been there for a fair while now."

"I'm sure they'll enjoy today given the tournament they've had and the success they've had over the last three T20 World Cups for that group.

"They're all pretty chuffed and acknowledged what a special moment it is."

Australia's women have won 43 of their last 46 completed white-ball matches over the past two years.

In their last 22 T20 internationals stretching back to March 2021, they've lost just once, and that came only in a Super Over after tying with India in Mumbai in December.