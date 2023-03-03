Zoe Hobbs sets new Oceania, NZ records with sizzling 100m

Zoe Hobbs has broken Oceania and NZ records with her blistering sprint at the national athletics championships in Wellington.

Zoe Hobbs has broken multiple records with her sensational 100m sprint during heats at the national track and field championships in Wellington on Friday.

Hobbs clocked 11.07 seconds to set new Oceania, New Zealand, NZ resident and NZ all-comers records.

Her effort also gives her an automatic entry standard time for this year’s world athletics championships.

Hobbs trimmed 0.01 from her previous Oceania record mark set at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

It’s a telling statement from the 25-year-old Taranaki-raised, Auckland-based sprinter in her first competition of the season.

Hobbs made her dazzling trademark start out the blocks and looking relaxed quickly, established a nice rhythm. She flashed past the line, finishing a distance clear of Brooke Somerfield (Waikato Bay of Plenty), who recorded 11.64secs for second.

Veronica Shanti Pereira of Singapore was the second fastest to advance for the final, recording a time of 11.46 to win heat two. The final takes place at 4.52pm on Friday.