Remarkable dead heat for Manawatū-Whanganui twins in NZ under-20 women's 100m final

The Collette twins from Manawatu-Whanganui share top honours in the women's under-20 100m final at nationals in Wellington.

Twins Addira ​and Chayille ​Collette stunned onlookers by finishing in a dead heat in the under-20 100m final at the national track and field championships in Wellington on Friday.

The duo from Manawatū-Whanganui couldn’t be separated as they flashed over the finish line in a time of 11.61 seconds at Newtown Park.

Addira ​made an excellent start but Chayille​ produced a big finish, combined with a dip at the perfect moment, in a dramatic photo finish.

It was later confirmed that the duo had recorded exactly the same time.There was a 2.8-per-second tailwind. Chayille​ has won every race this summer in the 100m sprint races she has entered.

READ MORE:

* Taylor sets big personal best in high jump at Capital Classic

* Collette sisters shine at the New Zealand athletic championships

* Fruitful Cooks Classic meeting for Manawatū athletes



Auckland's Marielle Venida ​came third in a time of 11.80 seconds.

New Zealand has produced its share of talented track athletes, who are twins. Distance runners Zane and Jake Robertson have been the most prominent twins on the circuit in recent years.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Twins Chayille (left) and Addira Collette were in great form in Wellington in Friday. FILE PHOTO

Meanwhile, sprinter Zoe Hobbs followed up her record-breaking run in the heats with a sensational victory in the 100m final.

Auckland’s Hobbs left her fellow competitors in the dust, coming home in an astonishing 10.89 seconds at an electric Newtown Park – her first time under 11 seconds.

However, due to the strong 3.4-metre-per-second tailwind in the capital, her time will not be counted as a new national record, which she set earlier in the day by winning her heat in 11.07sec.