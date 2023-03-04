New Zealand sevens teams start Vancouver World Series tournament in style

New Zealand's Moses Leo, left, is tackled by United States' Perry Baker during their World Series game in Vancouver.

Both the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens made rollicking starts to their World Series tournaments in Vancouver on Saturday.

Leaders in the respective men’s and women’s series, each side recorded two wins from two on Saturday’s (NZ time) opening day to all-but secure their places in the quarterfinals.

The Kiwi women ran in a whopping 17 tries as they romped to a 60-0 win over newcomers Colombia, then backed that up with a 43-7 thumping of Great Britain.

Michaela Blyde opened the scoring against Colombia after 30 seconds when breaking a tackle and sprinting more than half the field and had competed a hat-trick of tries by halftime, while Jazmin Felix-Hotham scored a brace of tries in the second spell.

READ MORE:

* Fancy footwork helps Chiefs Manawa rack up 50 points in Super Rugby Aupiki win over Blues

* Blues winger Katelyn Vahaakolo has Black Ferns Sevens dreams after late entry to rugby

* Leroy Carter stars as All Blacks Sevens beat Argentina to win title in Los Angeles



The New Zealand side was led out by Tyla Nathan-Wong, playing her 50th tournament, and she also got on the scoresheet with a try and five conversions. The 28-year-old became the second Black Ferns Sevens star to reach the half-century mark, after Sarah Hirini.

Stacey Waaka was a standout in the win over GB – who were earlier 26-24 victors over Fiji.

DARRYL DYCK/AP Jorja Miller outruns Heather Cowell to score a try in the Black Ferns Sevens’ win over Great Britain.

She touched down after 30 seconds and while Emma Uren’s converted try reply briefly put the underdogs ahead, Jorja Miller, Hirini and Shiray Kaka all finished off sharp moves to give their side a 26-7 halftime lead, with Waaka and Nathan-Wong scoring second-half tries.

The All Blacks Sevens also kicked off in style, with a 52-0 thrashing of the United States.

Amanaki Nicole went over to open the scoring after the referee missed a knock-on in the tackle in the build-up, and Moses Leo touched down soon after following a US error when attempting an intercept.

After leading 26-0 halftime, New Zealand went on to exactly match that in the second stanza, piling four more tries on a US side who later managed to beat Samoa 14-12.

Following up against lightweights Spain – who had recorded a shock win over the Kiwis in Cape Town in December last year – the men in black were then made to work hard for a 17-7 win.

Thanks to a domination of possession, Miguel Reina went over late in the opening half, and the Spaniards took a surprise 7-0 advantage to the break.

NZ got back on level terms a minute into the second spell after Leo went over, then when Joe Webber put him away for his double the tide had really turned, and Akuila Rokolisoa craftily got his way over in the final stages to seal it.

On Sunday (NZT) the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have final pool games against Fiji and Samoa, respectively, before quarterfinals, with semifinals and finals taking place on Monday (NZT).