Lydia Ko improves in Singapore, but not enough on LPGA moving day

Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Eun Hee Ji of South Korea during their third round.

World No 1 Lydia Ko had another sub-par round but victory looks beyond her in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The Kiwi golfer, clad in all black on Saturday, carded a two-under-par round of 70 to be seven-under for the LPGA tournament.

Ko will tee off in the final round seven shots off the lead, held by South Korea's Jin Young Ko who shot a second successive round of seven-under 65 on Saturday.

She leads American Nelly Korda by two strokes, after the latter's remarkable consistency continued with a third successive four-under 68 to be 12-under.

Ko is in a tie for 13th.

She was two-under for her front nine but couldn’t mount a charge, with bogeys on 10 and 15 stalling her momentum just as she looked to string together some birdies.

Ko began the third round five shots off the leader Danielle Kang, after shooting 69 on a rain-soaked second day.

After shooting 63 on Saturday, the American slipped back with a 72 in the third round to finish 10-under.