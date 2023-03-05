Golfer named Ko on brink of LPGA Women's World Championship, but it's not Lydia

Lydia Ko was tied for 13th as defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship.

Jin Younh Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. She birdied four of her first five holes and two of her last three.

“I tried to focus really hard over the front nine," she said. “I felt, ‘yeah, today is a good day, so keep going.'"

Lydia Ko is seven strokes behind after a two-under 70 in round three following four birdies and two bogeys.

Americans led the chase behind Jin Young Ko.

Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.

Second-round leader Danielle Kang was in fifth place after a 72, four strokes behind Ko.

Korda said weather suspensions over the past two days “have been really, really long" and she had to make sure she stayed mentally alert.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays her second shot on the eighteenth hole during day three of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

“After the rain delay, I actually bogeyed No. 10 and had to tell myself to refocus because after such a long delay, just kind of lose it in a sense,” Korda said. “You’re not in a zone like you were playing nine or holes before and you had the momentum."

Corpuz said she plans to stay aggressive during the final round.

Lionel Ng/Getty Images Jin Young Ko leads by two shots after three rounds at the Sentosa Golf Club.

“I’ve had a tendency in the past to get a little more conservative I think under pressure, and I think just knowing that what it’s going to take just staying aggressive and still trying to play the same way that I did the last three days," she said. “I will just try to take that mindset into tomorrow.”