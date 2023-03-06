Kiwi Alice Robinson suffers massive crash in World Cup Super G

Alice Robinson comes through unscathed after huge crash in Norway

New Zealand’s Alice Robinson suffered a huge crash in the women’s World Cup Super-G in Norway on Sunday, which resulted in the suspension of the competition.

Blizard like conditions caused mayhem in Kvitfjell and Robinson, who was the third skier to take on the mountain, suffered a spectacular crash towards the end of her run.

The 21-year-old lost control as she attempted a sharp left turn, she spun around and went head first into the safety fence. Racing was paused while officials checked if Robinson was OK, and thankfully she eventually stood up, collected her skis, put them on and gradually made her way down the mountain.

For the early starters, snowfall slowed most racers before later starters benefited from improved conditions when skies cleared.

Wearing bib 31, Nina Ortlieb led an Austrian sweep of the podium ahead of Stephanie Venier, who started 29th, and Franziska Gritsch, who started 26th.

Stian Lysberg Solum/AP New Zealand's Alice Robinson lies on the snow after crashing during the women's World Cup super G race, in Kvitfjell, Norway.

Sofia Goggia was the first racer from the top 20-ranked skiers in fourth position, trailing Ortlieb by 0.69 seconds.

The Italian, who locked up the downhill season title Saturday, looked set for victory when sitting in the leader seat after all other pre-race favourites were down.

“I’m happy with my ski performance but the race has changed too much,” Goggia said. “We came down with criminal conditions and now there’s the sun and everything’s really fast.”

Ortlieb acknowledged the conditions gave her an advantage.

Marco Trovati/AP Nina Ortlieb, centre, leads an Austian clean sweep of the women's World Cup super G race in Kvitfjell, Norway on Sunday.

“Unbelievable. I knew at the start the conditions were getting better and better,” the Austrian said. “I was lucky. I’m sure that it was not fair for everyone, but I got the opportunity and I think I skied well.”

Right after finishing, Ortlieb looked around in apparent disbelief, then shook her head a few times.

“A little crazy to see the green light in the finish. I was a little bit confused, but it’s amazing,” said Ortlieb, who was only 29th in Friday's super-G on the same course.

“I got a big improvement from two days ago, when I was skiing without confidence,” the Austrian said after her second career win.

Ortlieb's win marked only the second victory for the Austrian women’s team this season after Cornelia Huetter triumphed in Friday’s super-G.

It was the first Austrian sweep in a women’s super-G since Alexandra Meissnitzer, Andrea Fischbacher and Michaela Dorfmeister finished on the podium in Lake Louise, Alberta in December 2005.

Ortlieb became the seventh different winner in seven World Cup super-G races this season.

Elena Curtoni tops the discipline standings before the season-ending race in Andorra on March 16, but four skiers are within 44 points of the Italian's lead.

Robinson is 25th in the standings with 77 points, with her best result this year being placing ninth in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy last month.