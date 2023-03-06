Kiwi Charlisse Leger-Walker leads Washington State to history-making Pac-12 title

Kiwi hoops phenom Charlisse Leger-Walker was lost for words, if not points, in the wake of her latest remarkable deed on the American collegiate sporting landscape.

The 21-year-old Waikato basketballer dropped a game-high 23 points to guide her Washington State Cougars to a history-making 65-61 victory over UCLA in the Pac-12 conference tournament final in Las Vegas on Monday (NZT).

It was not only Washington State’s first ever Pac-12 women’s title in 21 years in the conference, but they became the first WSU hoops team – women’s or men’s – in 82 years to win a conference tournament championship title.

“We just believed in ourselves so much coming into this game,” said an elated Leger-Walker who was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. “This team is legit. We’ve proved ourselves day-in and day-out and we just played so hard today. I’m so proud of everyone.”

The Tall Ferns guard was, as ever, a central figure as the Cougars became the first No 7 seed to win the conference tournament since it began in 2002. She made five 3-pointers (from seven attempts), was 7 of 11 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line as she finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, a block and a steal.

Asked by the courtside interviewer if she had a sense for what the achievement meant for the Cougars programme, Leger-Walker said: “To all the Cougs out there, we love your support. We know we have such a big community behind us. We’re just so happy we’re able to get this dub for you guys.

“Oh my gosh, there’s literally no words ... I’m just so happy right now.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Charlisse Leger-Walker has gone from the youngest ever tall fern to a star at Washington State University.

Leger-Walker was also paid the ultimate compliment by team-mate Bella Murekatete as the centre from Rwanda reflected on her own part (21 points on 8-of-11 shooting) in the achievement.

“I started the third quarter so bad, trying to force everything,” she said. “I had to remember to trust in my team-mates, and trust in the best guard in this nation right now (Leger-Walker). We did everything together as team. This team has been proving everybody wrong every game.”

Washington State had to work all the way for the victory in a contest featuring 14 lead changes. They trailed 18-14 after one, led 32-28 at halftime and held a slender 44-42 lead at the final break.

Leger-Walker had made all five of her triples in the first three periods, but was clutch over the run home as she converted a couple of buckets on backdoor cuts to keep the Cougars in the ascendancy. She also made one of two free-throws with 21 seconds left to put WSU out by three (64-61) and secured the crucial possession for her team when UCLA’s Charisma Osborne airballed an attempted game-tying three late in the piece.

The tournament success caps a tumultuous season for the New Zealander who twice made trips back to New Zealand to deal with personal matters.

She is part of a united nations team at WSU that has been put together by coach Kamie Ethridge. Alongside the Kiwi, the starting five contains Murekatete from Rwanda, Canadian Tara Wallack, Australian Ula Motuga and Johanna Teder from Estonia, while Kosovo’s Astera Teder is a key figure off the bench.

Last week, Leger-Walker earned all-Pac-12 selection for the third time in her career – becoming just the second player in programme history to achieve that honour for a third time in their career. Ethridge has predicted her New Zealand guard will go on to become only the second Kiwi to play in the WNBA.

The victory also secures an NCAA tournament spot for the Cougars – their third straight appearance in that event since Leger-Walker joined the programme.