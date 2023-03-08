Six female sports stars flying under the radar on International Women's Day

It has been quite the six months for women in sport, following the Black Ferns victory at the Rugby World Cup

Women’s sport is riding a wave in the wake of the Black Ferns’ magnificent against-the-odds 2022 Rugby World Cup win, but for every public success, there’s those who deserve more time in the spotlight.

Meet six incredible women doing the mahi in sport, in what is set to be another huge year with the Fifa Women’s World Cup hitting New Zealand shores.

Milly Clegg - Phoenix footballer

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Milly Clegg has been described as a “special” talent by Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence.

The 17-year-old wunderkind brought some much-needed strike power to the U17 and U20 World Cups in 2022, and has been described as a “special” talent by Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence.

Elite sport also runs in her blood, with mum Kylie Clegg (nee Foy) a former Black Stick, and uncle Mark Foy a former All White. The Mt Albert Grammar School student is a potential bolter for Fifa World Cup selection in 2023.

Georgia Plimmer - White Fern

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Georgia Plimmer played two world cups in the space of a few weeks for New Zealand in early 2023

The 19-year-old Wellington Blaze middle-order batter was the only New Zealander named in the inaugural Women’s U19 World Cup tournament team after scoring 155 runs, at an average of 51.66, during the World Cup in South Africa in January.

She made her White Ferns debut at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 and was called into the squad for the most recent World Cup as injury cover. She’ll be one to watch as the White Ferns try to turn their fortunes around over the next 18 months in time for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Michaela Foster - Football Fern

JEREMY WARD/Photosport Football Fern Michaela Foster has been consistent this season.

Foster, according to Stuff football writer Phillip Rollo, is the Phoenix's “most consistent player and set-piece specialist”, after being involved in eight of the 12 Phoenix goals this season, and should be in the starting lineup for the Football Ferns for the World Cup in July.

The 24-year-old has been lauded for her professionalism by the Phoenix coach, particularly in the wake of very public discussions surrounding her dad Ian Foster’s All Blacks future.

Kate Heffernan - Silver Fern

Phil Walter/Getty Images Double international Kate Heffernan is one to watch in the build up to the Netball World Cup

The 23-year-old White Fern turned Silver Fern midcourter made her international netball debut at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and had a solid quad series in January.

She’s one to watch during the ANZ Premiership for the Southern Steel as the players eye up selection for the Ferns’ defence of the Netball World Cup in July. Heffernan’s been described as a “bolter” by Sky Sport netball analyst, Courtney Tairi.

Victoria Esson - Football Fern

Albert Perez/Getty Images Football Fern Victoria Esson offers safe hands in goal.

The Football Ferns goalies will no doubt be busy during the Fifa Football World Cup and the side will be in safe hands with 32-year-old Cantabrian Vic Esson, who plied her trade coming through the international age group scene and the US college leagues before being named in the Football Ferns squad for the 2019 World Cup. In 2022, she signed with Scottish side Rangers.

Andrea Jackson - Manawatu Rugby chief executive

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Andrea Jackson is only one of three female provincial union rugby chief executives.

Women are growing in visibility in governance and leadership in sport and Andrea Jackson is among them. But she is one of only three female chief executives (the others being Tania Dearns in Mid-Canterbury and Bridget Belsham in Whanganui) of the 26 provincial rugby unions.

She was one of the first provincial union chief executives to sign the Pride Pledge, working hard for the safety and inclusion of the rainbow community in the sport, and is a vocal advocate for women in rugby.