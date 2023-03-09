The Podium: NZ Rugby dropped the Super Rugby Aupiki ball, double international says

Listen to Honey Hireme-Smiler’s interview on The Podium Podcast below:

New Zealand Rugby has dropped the ball on extending Super Rugby Aupiki in the wake of the Black Ferns’ world cup success, double international and Sky TV commentator Honey Hireme-Smiler says.

Super Rugby Aupiki was hampered by Covid-19 in 2022, and is already halfway through the five-week season which includes one full round-robin then semifinals and final for the four teams.

Former Black Fern and Kiwi Fern Hireme-Smiler told The Podium podcast while the competition has taken a “step up” from last year, it’s not fit for purpose.

“New Zealand Rugby missed the boat. They should have expanded straight away with two rounds and a third with Super Women’s Rugby competition in Australia. They’re talking about it next year, but next year is too late,” she said.

“It should have been this year. If you wanted to go off the momentum of the Rugby World Cup, why not do that?”

Super Rugby Aupiki is one of the shortest professional competitions for female athletes in New Zealand. In the A-League, the Phoenix women play 18 games during the 2022-23 season with the competition expanded to 22 next year.

ANZ Premiership netball is played over 12 weeks with finals in May and June. Tauihi basketball also has 12 rounds, starting in July. The men’s Super Rugby Pacific has 15 rounds, plus finals.

Hireme-Smiler said there is a “big gap” between the end of Super Rugby Aupiki on Saturday, March 25 and the return of the Black Ferns.

Players will need to return to club rugby to keep their skills up before the Black Ferns season starts in June for a two-game series against Australia, under new coach Allan Bunting.

“I’m not saying [the players] will take a massive step backwards, but they are returning to clubs, so it’s a little bit frustrating in that sense,” she said.

The direction of Super Rugby Aupiki is part of New Zealand Rugby’s women and girls strategy that was originally due to be released in time for the Rugby World Cup last year. It will now be released in April. As much as $40m is slated to be invested in the development of women and girls in rugby from community level to high performance.

In a statement, NZR general manager professional rugby, Chris Lendrum, said the organisation hasn’t dropped the ball with Super Rugby Aupiki and the decision to expand the competition by a week was made before last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Lendrum said players need to head back to club level rugby because there is a lack of registered players at this level, while others will return to full time work or study.

“We will take a look at the end of this year’s competition and consider what the right next step in evolving Super Rugby Aupiki is. The future is bright, but it’s important that we build Super Rugby Aupiki into a sustainable professional competition which delivers great outcomes for players, support staff and fans,” he said.

“Discussions are ongoing about next steps for Super Rugby Aupiki including discussions with Rugby Australia about some form of cross-Tasman engagement between our teams. We’ll announce details about 2024 and beyond in due course.”