Sophie Devine's first WPL half-century not enough as Ash Gardner shows she's worth the big rupees

A hard-hit 66 from the White Ferns captain wasn't enough to get Royal Challengers Bangalore home for their first win.

Ash Gardner has demonstrated why she's being paid the big rupees in India's Women's Premier League with White Ferns captain Sophie Devine among her victims as she helped spin the league's 'Team Australia' to their first win of the tournament.

Devine, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener, was the last hope as she reached 66 off 45 balls, but she smacked a Sutherland full toss straight into Gardner's hands at long-on as her side remain winless in the competition.

The Kiwi opener slammed eight fours and two sixes and shared in two big partnerships, 54 runs for the first wicket with Smriti Mandhana and a 43-run stand with Australia’s Ellyse Perry.

Devine registered her first WPL half-century, and felt RCB showed some improvement and “the first win is around the corner’’.

Gardner took the limelight, however. The Indigenous star allrounder, who was the joint-biggest overseas buy at the WPL auction at a cool $558,000, hadn't exactly set the event alive in her first two matches for Gujarat Giants.

But Gardner took two key wickets in her final two overs and checked RCB's run-chase on Wednesday to give a Giants side featuring three Australian stars a badly needed maiden win by 11 runs at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

The victory was achieved without another Australian star, Beth Mooney, who has now been ruled out for the tournament after picking up a knee injury in their first match last weekend.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Sophie Devine, pictured batting in an earlier match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, hit 66 in a tight defeat to the Gujarat Giants.

World Cup-final player of the match Mooney has been replaced in the Giants' line-up by South African Laura Wolvaardt .

In Mooney's absence, though, her Aussie colleagues stepped up, with Gardner taking 3-31 off her four overs and Annabel Sutherland, while getting carted around for 56 off her four, also picking up two big scalps as RCB chased the Giants' 7-201.

It was the fourth time in six WPL matches that the team batting first had amassed more than 200, with England's Sophia Dunkley hammering 65 off 28 balls and India's Harleen Diol 67 off 45.

Though she was unlucky with a couple of dismissal near-misses, RCB's Aussie great Ellyse Perry got tonked for 43 off her four overs - including 19 off her final over - while her international pace bowling compatriot Megan Schutt finally took her first wicket of the tournament, finishing with 1-26 off three overs.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Australian bowler Ash Gardner spun the Gujarat Giants to a first series win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. (File photo).

With the bat, Perry looked well set to launch an assault in the chase but eventually succumbed for 32 after giving a simple catch to Dayalan Hemalatha at short third.

RCB's captain Smriti Mandhana, the highest-paid player in the league, also again flattered to deceive, getting out to Gardner for 18 off 14.

RCB lost on Tuesday by nine wickets to the Mumbai Indians. Devine was first out for 16 while her White Ferns teammate Melie Kerr took two wickets for 30 ff 3.4 overs for Mumbai.

Additional reporting Stuff