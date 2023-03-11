The time of her life: How sprint queen Zoe Hobbs smashed through the 11-second barrier

After a blistering start to her season, Kiwi sprint ace has already booked herself a spot at the world champs.

For 10.89 seconds on a warm and breezy late summer’s afternoon in Wellington, Zoe Hobbs experienced what it was like to fly – or close to it as she blazed down the Newtown track in a time that nudges her closer to the very top echelon of female sprinters on the planet.

Yes, there’s Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, there’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson up there, ripping up tracks under their scorching spikes.

But somewhere, not far behind now, is a 25-year-old Kiwi who has just joined them in the sub-11 club. OK, she’s not fully fledged yet. She had a little extra puff of wind at her back last Friday (3.4mps – well above the permissible limit of 2.0) when she set that remarkable time for the 100 metres – it was Wellington, what are you going to do? – and her official membership remains pending.

But she’s knocking loudly on the door.

Hobbs set day two of New Zealand’s national athletics championships in the capital abuzz with twin runs over the 100m, and, frankly, confounded even herself with what she achieved in her first outing of the domestic season. An annoying hamstring injury had pushed everything back for the summer, and this Taranaki-raised, Auckland-based sprint queen turned up at Newtown, well, unsure of what was in store.

She needn’t have worried. In the morning’s heat she blazed down the track in 11.07sec, which took 0.01sec off her own PB, New Zealand and Oceania record, and was also an all-comers mark and an automatic standard for the world championships later this year. Not bad for a morning jaunt where the aim was to “run loose”.

Then came the final. Hobbs looked smooth. Powerful. Fast. But she was in a race of her own.

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ Zoe Hobbs could not believe she had run a wind-assisted 10.89s in the 100m final at the national champs.

When the figures flashed up, she blinked and took a second look. But there they were: 10.89sec. No-one had ever run faster in this country. Not even the great Merlene Ottey of Jamaica who won Commonwealth Games gold in Auckland in 1990 in 11.02sec (that run, too, was above the legal wind limit, with a 4.4mps puff).

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hobbs tells Stuff at the end of a training session this week at the AUT Millennium facility.

“I’m still riding an emotional high right now. Training had been going really well and there were some indicators. But for it to happen in my first race back … and especially in Wellington … we got really lucky on the day. I just couldn’t believe what the time was when I heard it.”

Women in sport He Wāhine hākinakina Full coverage

That 10.89 was 0.18sec faster than Hobbs had ever run before. Unprecedented in this country. Flat-out world class. To put it in context, only Pryce, Jackson, Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Aleia Hobbs have run under that mark (legally) in the world champs qualifying period. What on earth did it feel like?

“Because it was a season opener, it felt funny anyway,” reflects Hobbs, still smiling. “Just being out there running healthy and to get across that line in one piece was the first box to tick. So to do that was just great, and then to do the time on top … I don’t even have the words for it.”

In hindsight, she now knows the heat, and its implications, set her up perfectly for the explosive final. “Coming back from injury, I just wanted to build confidence, and that meant going out in the heat feeling relaxed, with no pressure and just run a good technical race. It was just that mental box to be ticked – ‘OK, I can get through this, now we’re on to the next’.

Alisha Lovrich/Supplied Zoe Hobbs strides it out in that remarkable 100m final in Wellington. ‘I couldn’t believe it,” she says of her 10.89s time.

“Then, having done that qualifier in the heat, it took a massive weight off my shoulders because it means I don’t have to stress about it. I’ve ticked that box too and can just focus on exactly how I want to build into the world champs, rather than chasing times which can become stressful.

“It meant I went into that final relaxed, knowing I’m in that shape. I ran that heat how I wanted. I wanted to flow the race, just feel good rather than gritting through it. To do that heat in those circumstances, I knew I could give it everything in the final. It just felt good.”

And now, having waited until summer is nearly over to begin her domestic campaign, Hobbs is intent on more racing. She lines up in both the 100m and 4x100 relay (alongside Kiwis Anna Percy, Brooke Somerfield and Portia Bing) at the Sydney Track Classic on Saturday night (she flew across on Friday), then returns for the SGD meet in Auckland on Thursday before wrapping up at the Brisbane Track Classic on March 25.

“When I run my best I’m just having fun,” adds Hobbs. “That’s exactly what happened at nationals. There were no expectations, I just wanted to flow a race and it all came together. Now there’s a little bit of hype off nationals I just want to go out and do my thing. Let it happen.”

Hobbs doesn’t want to talk in any detail about her injury (it’s a sprinter thing), but says her performance in Wellington showed there was a “silver lining” to her lengthy buildup. She and coach James Mortimer have been working on increasing stride length, and early indications are it’s paying dividends.

These are good times for this ambitious young woman who has done the hard yards to make this breakthrough.

She looks back on an “amazing” 2022 where she reached the semifinals in the 60m at the world indoors, made the same stage at the world outdoors over 100m and was a finalist at the Commonwealth Games. Five times she also ran 11.10sec or better.

Hannah Peters/Getty images Zoe Hobbs made the semifinals of the 100m at the world championships in Oregon last year.

“It was above and beyond what I ever hoped for. Just to be at the Commonwealth Games and competing with the black singlet on was a big deal in itself, and to make the final was a huge bonus. The worlds were special too.”

And now? Having finally dipped under the 11-second barrier, the aim is “to do it legally now”. She adds: “I remember when I used to do long jump and I was trying to break 5 metres time and time again. As soon as I did it that first time it became easier thereafter. I think once you do it that first time … it’s there, I just need to find legal conditions.

“It does give me a confidence boost. It’s just trying not to let that pressure get to me now there’s a little bit of expectation around doing it again. I just need to focus on my plan and not let that expectation get to me.”

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ Zoe Hobbs is congratulated by Rosie Elliott and Brooke Somerfield after her 10.89s 100m in Wellington.

You ask, as someone who’s done her time battling away, chasing times, missing teams, whether she has any advice for young sprinters such as Tiaan Whelpton and Rosie Elliott who are where she was two or three years ago?

“Just stick at it,” she beams. “I’ve done athletics my whole life. It’s not going to be an overnight success. It’s an individual sport, and it’s going to be brutal. So surround yourself with a positive team. That’s really helped me. I’m fortunate to have those people around me and they’ve helped elevate my performance. If they stick at it their time will come, for sure.

“And if you’re loving what you’re doing, that’s all that matters. When I’m having fun, that’s when I run my best.”

She’s certainly having some fun right now.