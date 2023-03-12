WNBA decision looms as Charlisse Leger-Walker rides high in US college hoops

Kiwi hoops phenom Charlisse Leger-Walker has some big decisions to make – and not just around how she might reply to Shania Twain and Klay Thompson after her college basketball heroics struck a chord with both at the end of the recent Pac-12 conference tournament.

Leger-Walker and her Washington State Cougars became a national story in the United States when they made history with a captivating run through the tournament in Las Vegas, culminating in a 65-61 victory over UCLA in the final last Monday (NZT) that the do-it-all Kiwi guard immediately dedicated to her late Nana Mere.

The Pac-12 is a powerhouse West Coast conference, considered, alongside the SEC, the strongest in women’s college basketball.

Leger-Walker, the Waikato prodigy who has been seemingly on a path to greatness since she first played for the Tall Ferns as a 16-year-old, was the standout individual for the Cougs as they became the first WSU basketball team, and first women’s sport, to win a Pac-12 tournament title in school history.

Leger-Walker was magnificent in the final, pouring in a game-high 23 points as she made 7 of 11 shots, 5 of 7 from deep, and added 7 boards, 3 dimes, a block and a steal. Her 76 points for the tournament was a Pac-12 record and she was unsurprisingly named most outstanding player of the championship.

If she wasn’t already high on the national radar – and she assuredly was after earning all-Pac-12 selection for the third time in her three-year career – then the 21-year-old's heady displays through the conference tournament established her among the elite in the US college game. She scored 23, 15 and 15 points, respectively, in WSU’s three earlier victories and is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the season.

1 NEWS Charlisse Leger-Walker produced a performance to remember to help the Cougars win the PAC 12 title.

And that’s where the WNBA comes in. Leger-Walker can enter the draft after finishing her Junior year at WSU, and she told Stuff from back on campus in Pullman that it was a decision she would make when the time was right.

“Right now I’m kind of still deciding if I want to or not,” she said. “I am eligible to go into the draft this year. It’s a decision I have to make, and I’ll probably make it after our season is finished. But I’m not one way or the other right now.”

Leger-Walker’s WSU coach Kamie Ethridge predicted at the end of the Kiwi’s freshman year she would become the second New Zealander to play in the US hoops league, and Walker-Leger conceded, “it’s always been the big dream of mine”.

But for now it’s college hoops she’s thinking about, and particularly the big buzz created by WSU’s storybook run to the conference title.

That’s where the Canadian pop singer and the Golden State Warriors NBA superstar came in.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points to lead Washington State to their first ever Pac-12 tournament title.

Both messaged Leger-Walker and her team-mates in the wake of the Cougars’ victory, Twain because the team had adopted her “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” tune as their unofficial anthem, and Thompson because, well, he was pretty proud of his alma mater.

“He’d been following me on Instagram for a while, and he posted on his story (after WSU’s victory over UCLA), and I just replied saying thank you for your support,” said Leger-Walker of her interaction with Thompson. “He just replied saying, ‘you’re the best, congrats, way to hoop’. And I was like, my gosh, I’m famous.”

And Shania?

“We’re a big big karaoke team, and one of our players, Ula Motuga, it was her karaoke song. She started singing it before a game in the locker-room one time, and we all joined in and then it became a tradition that everyone sang it before we played a game. They actually played it during our game against UCLA the week before the tournament, and we all started singing on court. Now it’s become a celebratory song for us.”

All the WSU players had been blown away by how big their story had become – Leger-Walker reckoned she had done at least 15 media interviews since the victory – but between their Cinderella story and their united nations team, with nine different nationalities represented, there was plenty to resonate.

1 NEWS Charlisse Leger-Walker was voted the PAC-12's Most Outstanding Player for her performances for Washington State, now she could be taking a big step up.

“It’s been crazy seeing everything on social media, and how many different people have been reached. It’s just such a big story right now,” she smiled.

And on the disparate cultures in the Cougs: “We all understand what each other is going through, with homesickness, with the culture, and we’re almost forced to be friends because people can’t just go home when they want. All that chemistry, that closeness translates on to the basketball court.”

Leger-Walker went through more than most this season past, making two trips home mid-season – the first to see her ailing grandmother before she died, and the second to attend the funeral.

Nana Mere was former Tall Fern mum Leanne Walker’s mother. “In my heart I’ve been playing for her all season,” said Charlisse. “I was thinking about her before the final, and it’s what motivated me throughout the tournament.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images The Washington State Cougars celebrate their historic victory in Las Vegas that catapulted them into national attention.

“Mum is so strong. The family on mum’s side is so, so close, and the whole time she was sick mum had a lot of family support around her. The hardest thing was after everyone went their separate ways, it really hit her what had happened.

“But she’s doing well. She’s very good at putting things into perspective, and she cherished the time she got to spend with her mum.”

And it’s at times like these that Carlisse realises how lucky she and sisters Krystal and Tannika have been to have the parental support they do.

“My mum is so good with how she deals with me and Krystal and the sacrifices she’s made to make sure we get the best opportunities. The things she’s done when she was an athlete, and the knowledge she has about the game … her and dad (Eliu Leger) both have extensive knowledge, and both have been so instrumental in everything I’ve been able to accomplish.”

The story, though, is not fully written yet of these 2022-23 Cougars. They now go into the NCAA (national) tournament where they will be bidding to secure the first victory in school history.

Leger-Walker is of a mind that they are not done yet carving their names in WSU folklore. “We’re looking to get that first win. We’ve got the talent and momentum. It’s hard to win in this tournament, we have to all be on point, do what we’ve been doing and not be complacent about anything.”