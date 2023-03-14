Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 'had panic attack' after talking to Women's Tennis chief

Ukraine player Lesia Tsurenko says she was “absolutely shocked’’ and had a “panic attack’’ after a conversation with a global tennis chief that led to withdrawing from the Indian Wells tournament.

The 33-year-old told the Big Tennis Ukraine website: that she “just broke down mentally,’’ after her talk with Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chief executive Steve Simon and that she was “absolutely shocked by what I heard’’.

The pair had discussed the issues of sanctions for Russian and Belarusian athletes as consequence of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“He told me that he himself does not support the war, but if the players from Russia and Belarus support it, then this is only their own opinion and the opinion of other people should not upset me,’’ Tsurenko said.

“At the same time, he noted that if this had happened to him and he had been in my place he would have felt terrible.”

England’s Press Association reported that “Tsurenko’s comments come as Wimbledon organisers appear set to lift their ban on Russian and Belarusian players [as a result of Russia’s war with Ukraine ] with the International Olympic Committee potentially heading in the same direction’’.

Tsurenko said Simon gave her that information and “he expressed confidence that the Russians and Belarusians will return to the Olympics and said that it will happen exactly as it is happening now in tennis’’.

“He also said that fair play and Olympic principles were not violated, but on the contrary. When asked if he understood what he was saying to me during the active phase of Russia’s military aggression in my country he said yes and this was his opinion.”

Tsurenko said she felt “mentally bad’’ about the conversation with Simon and found it “incredibly difficult to play’’ later against Croatia’s Donna Vekic at the Monterray Open in Mexico in early March.

”When it was time to go to the court, I had a panic attack and I simply could not go out there. I just broke down mentally, to be honest,’’ said Tsurenko, who retired during the second set.

Tsurenko claimed in her Big Tennis Ukraine interview that fellow Ukrainian players were also “shocked’’ at Simon’s comments and they had asked for a conference call with the WTA.

In a statement to the Press Association, the WTA said it acknowledged “the emotions Lesia and all our Ukrainian athletes have and continue to manage” during “an ongoing horrific war that continues to bring unforeseen circumstances’’.

"The WTA has consistently reflected our full support for Ukraine and strongly condemn the actions that have been brought forth by the Russian government.

"With this, a fundamental principle of the WTA remains, which is ensuring that individual athletes may participate in professional tennis events based on merit and without any form of discrimination, and not penalised due to the decisions made by the leadership of their country."