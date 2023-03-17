'OMG, Wellington won!': Shock win gives Phoenix fullback bragging rights over teammates

Wellington Phoenix fullback Claudia Cicco was flying home from Kyrgyzstan, where she had been representing the Young Matildas in Asian Cup qualifiers, when she received some unexpected news.

Her Phoenix team, who sit bottom of the A-League Women table, had just pulled off one of the upsets of the season by stunning league leaders Sydney FC 1-0.

Cicco was in the air when the match took place last Saturday, but her excited Australia under-20 coach Leah Blayney sprinted over and told her the result as soon as they landed in Dubai and could check the scores.

“We just got off the plane in Dubai and my coach came up to me, because she had service, and she goes ‘oh my god, Wellington won!’ And I was like ‘Oh my god!’ We were so happy and all the Sydney girls were so gutted,” said Cicco, who was able to claim bragging rights over four of her Young Matildas team-mates.

Cicco is from Sydney herself and is one of only two fully fledged Australians in the Phoenix women’s squad.

She was scouted by Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence after playing for APIA Leichhardt in the New South Wales NPL as a 17-year-old.

This is her first season in the A-League Women, and although she was already knocking on the door for Australia under-20 selection, her performances for the Phoenix helped cement her spot in the squad for the first round of Asian Cup qualifiers.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix defender Claudia Cicco in action during their first clash against Sydney FC.

“I feel like since joining an A-League team it’s helped promote me to Australia and the Young Matildas, which is good. I’ve definitely got more game time since coming here, so I’m really happy about that.”

The 18-year-old said Kyrgyzstan was a country she never thought she would visit. The trip from Wellington to Bishkek took her more than 30 hours, travelling via Sydney and Dubai.

But she made the most of her first overseas tour, scoring a 30-minute hat-trick in the team’s first win – a 13-0 rout over Guam. They also beat the host nation 7-0 to advance to the second round.

Although she has played primarily as a right-back for the Phoenix, Cicco was deployed in a more advanced role on the wing for the Young Matildas.

After scoring three goals, Cicco said she jokingly told Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence upon return to New Zealand this week that she needed to play up front against Perth Glory this Saturday.

“For Young Matildas they want me more as a winger. I only trained there once and then got put there in the first game and scored three goals.

“I have told the [Phoenix] staff that I can play winger too if they do need someone up front, but we’ll see what happens.”

Now only one point adrift of Newcastle Jets, a draw on Saturday could move the Phoenix off the bottom of the table.

After beating one of the title favourites, Cicco said confidence was sky high in the Phoenix camp.

“Since winning against Sydney FC, we can definitely win against Perth so fingers crossed we can get the three points.

“I feel like our team has come together better, we all understand how we play and we can definitely win.”