NZ women ready to 'move granite' at first Curling World Championships outing

The New Zealand women’s curling team will “move a bit of granite” as they take on the sport’s best at their first ever appearance - and as the only southern hemisphere team - at the world championships which start in Sandviken, Sweden this weekend.

Skipper Jessica Smith is cool as ice at the prospect of facing the likes of Canada and Scotland, and considers New Zealand’s underdog status a benefit in a sport she describes as “bowls on ice”.

“We’ve never been to a women’s [only] curling championship before. Those top teams have never played us before except the Pan-Continentals. No one really knows what to expect from us,” she told the Podium podcast.

“Everyone that’s going is the best in the world, so they will all be tough games I think.”

Iain McGregor New Zealand curling skip Jessica Smith is ready to “move some granite” at the World Championships this week.

The team qualified for the worlds after finishing fifth at last year’s Pan-Continentals in Canada, following a promotion to the “A” grade when China pulled out of the competition. It was also the first major tournament for Smith after a cancer diagnosis in 2020. She was just 23 at the time.

But she’s now in remission and is fighting fit, something you have to be when sending the 20kg stones down the ice.

“Yeah, they are quite heavy! But we don’t often pick them up. People go ‘do you have to get fit for curling?’. Yes you do!” she laughed.

“There are 10 ends and about 15 minutes an end, with each game going for 2-1/2 hours. It’s a long time to be mentally and physically present so that’s where the fitness comes into it as well.”

The road to the worlds has been self-funded by the women. The team has sold pies, run a “ladies’ night” to introduce more women to the sport and sold raffle tickets. Each of the five members had to raise at least $3500 for the trip, including a pre-competition visit to Scotland to acclimatise. It’s “very time-consuming” particularly between training, gym sessions and full time work, she said.

Thankfully they got their sports equipment sponsored this season from a Canadian curling company, but it isn’t cheap either, with special ice shoes upwards of $500 and the broom used to clear the way for the stone on the ice is not something that can be picked up from the local hardware store.

“It’s a special one!” she said.

Smith, who took over the New Zealand captaincy last season and was a New Zealand junior representative at 16, is an endoscopy nurse and is fortunate she’s been able to get some time away from work to represent NZ.

“Some of us have got leave without pay. Although it’s great, getting leave for the competitions does take a toll financially,” she said.

Supplied It’s the first time the New Zealand women’s curling team has made it to the world championships

She grew up next to the rink in Naseby in Central Otago - the home of curling in New Zealand - so the sport was always there. It has started to pop up in Dunedin, Alexandra and Auckland too. Her brother Ben Smith plays in the men’s team, who are also off to the worlds in Ottawa, Canada in April.

“It’s quite a family sport. If you’ve got one person in there, you’ll have a few others as well,” she said.

While her brother won’t be by her side at the world champs, the Kiwi women will be soaking up the support of the fans, even if they support the opposition.

“We haven’t really played in front of a big crowd before. The Canadians have cowbells, so when we went to Canada [for Pan-Continentals] there were cowbells rattling away, which was a bit different. But we’ve had a lot of support on our Facebook page and any kind words would be welcome,” she said.

The team’s first game was against Sweden early Saturday morning. They will play Türkiye (Turkey) Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Scotland, current world champions Switzerland, and United States in round play until March 25, followed by finals qualification.

All the games are broadcast live via The Curling Channel via Recast, a subscription free streaming platform.

Geoff Robins Players aim for the house – the bullseye like target – and the closest stones to the button (centre) gain points

Curling 101:

Curling first arrived with Scottish settlers in the 1870s. The Olympic sport, which debuted in 1924 and has been a regular fixture since 1998, takes a lot of strategy and patience and is also called the “Roaring Game” because of the noise the stones make as they rumble down the sheet (ice).

Two teams of four players play six to 10 ends per game, sending eight 20kg stones down the sheet, aiming for the house - a 3.6m wide bullseye like target 45m away - gaining points for the closest stones to the button (centre of the house). At the end of the match, whoever has the most points wins. If scores are tied, an extra end is played to find the winner.

The stones - traditionally made of granite sourced from the Ailsa Craig quarry in Scotland - curl either clockwise or anti-clockwise, aided by the sweeping, which helps the speed and direction of the stone.

Then there’s the enthusiastic yelling. You’ll hear the skip yell about what weight they want their player to deliver, from T-weight - which involves the stone landing on the T-line that runs through the middle of the house - to Boardweight to hit a stone out of the house.

The spirit of curling is based on sportspersonship and politeness. You’ll even hear opposition congratulate each other for good shots and sledging - or trash talking - is highly discouraged. It is honourable for a losing skip to concede early if there is a large points gap. You might even find the teams enjoying a tot or two together after a bonspiel.

Geoff Robins The area where players push off from to deliver their stone towards the house is called a hack.

Other terms:

Some other terms you might hear at a bonspiel (competition or tournament) include:

Biter - a stone that touches the outer edges of the house

Guard - a stone thrown to block the opponent’s stone or protect their own stones

Draw weight - a stone reaching the house

Shot rock - the stone closest to the button

Hammer - last stone played in an end (Fun Fact: according to the World Curling Federation, the chance a team winning with a hammer in a tied game or in an extra end is 90%)

Pebble - a fine mist of water added to the sheet before play

Richard Cosgrove/Stuff Some curling brooms were banned following “Broomgate” in 2016

“Broomgate” and Pizza Paul:

While curling seems like a good clean sport, there have been a few scandals and characters over the years, notably:

Pizza Paul - aka Paul Goswell aka the rebel of curling - is a former 1980s Canadian international curler known for his long locks, partying ways and plaid pants who once ordered pizzas (extra large with everything except anchovies) mid-game. It was was delivered to the ice and eaten with teammates while his opponents were curling.

“Broomgate” was a 2016 scandal involving advances in broom technology that saw the ice almost sanded and put the game’s trajectory in the hands of the sweepers rather than those throwing the stones. Purists were not impressed, a “Sweeping Summit” established, and certain brooms were banned by the World Curling Federation with new broom guidelines installed.