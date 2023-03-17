Sprint star Zoe Hobbs resets her goals after series of staggering 100m performances

The Kiwi sprint queen is far too good for her opposition at the Sir Graeme Douglas meet in Auckland.

Part of Zoe Hobbs just wants to keep running and running and running. The red-hot Kiwi athlete who has scorched her way into the top tier of women’s sprinting on the planet is having such a ball she daren’t stop now.

But then another part of her – the cerebral quotient – knows that after the greatest fortnight of her career, she should probably think about putting her scorching feet up soon for just a week to download and digest what it all means and where she goes from here. As well as she is running, as consistently as the extraordinary times are coming, she knows it’s a pause she probably needs.

So, after running at Brisbane’s Track Classic on March 25 to round out a remarkable, if truncated, domestic season, the 24-year-old Auckland sprint sensation says she’ll probably force herself to take a short break. It’s one she figures she needs mentally, if not physically.

Hobbs completed a stunning fortnight of competition – her first of the season after a late start caused by a nagging hamstring injury – at the Sir Graeme Douglas International meet in west Auckland on Thursday night when she ran 11.02 seconds to coast to victory in the women’s 100 metres. The creme of Aussie sprinting trailed in her wake.

This after “stumbling” out of the blocks, rising too soon and not getting the acceleration she was after. That’s the form she’s in – even her mishits are coming up winners.

Remarkably it was only her third fastest time of the last fortnight (though her second best legal one), albeit a New Zealand resident and allcomers’ record. In other words, no woman has ever run faster for the 100 in this country.

Lynne Cameron/Photosport Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand dashes clear of the 100m field at the Sir Graeme Douglas International.

Consider Hobbs’ last couple of weeks: at the national championships in Wellington (her first appearance of the season) she ran 11.07s in the heat to improve her national and Oceania record by 0.01s, and then a staggering 10.89s in the final, albeit with a 3.4mps wind assistance that rubbed out any records.

Never mind. Just eight days later she stepped out in the Sydney Track Classic to blaze a legal 10.97s which took a tenth of a second off her area and national records, and was the fastest time ever run by a woman over the 100m in Australia.

To give it context that 10.97 (never mind the 10.89) would have given her the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last year and placed her eighth in the final of the world championships. Hobbs has now unquestionably taken a flowing stride into the top tier of her event.

That was further blacked up by her run at Trusts Arena where the 11.02s, off a short turnaround, a trans-Tasman flight, the hitch at the start and in unpromising conditions (it was cool and a little wet) staggered even Hobbs herself. “It was pretty crazy,” she said afterwards.

“I didn’t expect it. It’s nice to see it come together, despite the circumstances. Coming off the back of Sydney, which was a massive high, to back it up four days later, it’s pretty reassuring, especially when you consider you’ve got to go overseas and be able to do that.

“It’s just experience and learning – the more I race, the more capable I’ll become of being able to back up.”

Lynne Cameron/Photosport Zoe Hobbs: ‘t’s been a whirlwind two weeks. I don’t think it will fully sink in until after the domestic season.’

Hobbs confirmed she will round out the domestic season in Brisbane, and then, subject to confirmation, resume in Japan in May and head to Europe in July to begin the lead-in to worlds.

She is toying with a week off after Brisbane. “It’s up to me. I don’t know if I want to because I’ve only just really started my domestic season, but I probably need to take time away, sit back and let it digest before coming back into a block.”

Hobbs, who might be close to New Zealand’s supreme sportswoman right now, said the last fortnight was “still sinking in”, adding: “It’s been crazy – a whirlwind two weeks. I don’t think it will fully sink in until after the domestic season and I’ve had time to sit back and reflect on what’s happened within a short space of time.”

But Hobbs did not need reminding that running world-class times on a repeat basis was, well, a very positive indicator.

“We didn’t expect this, especially coming off an injury. It does make the rest of the year really exciting and especially leading into an Olympics next year.”

And so quickly has she advanced her progress in 2023, Hobbs said goals now had to be re-thought.

“We’re going to have to figure out where to next? That international season is important because it’s a different game overseas. I've got to elevate my performance to mix it with the best in the world, and it's another tier over there. More experience in that environment will hopefully set me up for world champs.”

One other thing has changed. Expectation, both within and externally, has ramped up following that 10.89 at nationals.

“I have been feeling it a little bit,” says this remarkably composed and measured young woman. “In the back of my mind I was telling myself I've only just come back, so there isn't a lot of pressure. Now I’ve done it again, I feel like there’s more expectation. But I’m just leaning back on the fact that if I have fun and run my own race, that’s all I can ask. You kinda have to do that in a 100 – block out everything else around you.

This is a sporting star both learning, and running, very fast indeed.