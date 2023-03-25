The Podium: Ruby Tui's bittersweet feeling in the commentary box for Super Rugby Aupiki final

Black Fern and commentator Ruby Tui is “pumped” for the Super Rugby Aupiki final this weekend.

Being in the commentary box is “bittersweet” for Black Fern Ruby Tui, but she quips she has her mouthguard and boots ready to go for this weekend’s Super Rugby Aupiki final.

“Every game I’ve worn at least my mouthguard or my boots commentating, so I’m itching to have a run around again,” she told The Podium podcast.

Tui is taking a break from rugby after an intense 2022 which culminated in the epic Rugby World Cup final victory. New Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting expects her to return to the field later in the year.

“She put a lot of energy into last year,” Bunting told Stuff.

“She was courageous to put sevens aside and chuck everything into 15s. I'm sure we'll see Ruby back towards the end of the year in a black jersey.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Ruby Tui has been enjoying being the commentary box but is “itching” to get back out on the field.

It’s hard to commentate with a mouthguard, but “harder to sit there with your boots on” as Tui watches her team, Chiefs Manawa, defend their Super Aupiki title against Matatū in Hamilton on Saturday.

“It's bittersweet. I've also found it's very easy to talk about the solutions or what players should be doing when you're commentating. It’s [another] kettle of fish when you're out there. It's given me this really grateful perspective as well,” she said.

“But there's nothing like seeing people that you actually know and love running around doing what they love and doing it in such an exciting manner. Because I know these wāhine toa really well and know the potential … it does something to my bones. It shakes them up and makes the blood pump around my body twice as fast. I’m pumped!”

Tui said women’s rugby has grown significantly since the last Super Aupiki – which was significantly impacted by Covid 19 – and the players are doing an “amazing job” carrying on the legacy of last year’s Rugby World Cup too.

“Having the honour to commentate such exciting rugby has been so cool, and I’m so proud. The players have stepped up, capitalised and grown the game,” she said.

“Never in my life have I seen so many young girls turn up to rugby events. The tremendous growth has been mind-blowing.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tui said Hazel Tubic (pictured) has been a stand-out performer for the Chiefs Manawa this season

The self-confessed women’s rugby activist is picking Chiefs Manawa to defend their title because they’ve “absolutely dominated” the competition with their forwards providing a “dream” set piece, along with the magic combination of halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and first-five Hazel Tubic.

“The 9/10 combination is one that they don’t even need to speak to each other any more because they know where they're gonna be, they know what the next play is, they know when the kick is on and when it’s not. It's just really difficult to defend chemistry like that,” she said.

Tui thinks Matatū will give the defending champions a good run for their money, but predicts a seven point scoreline.

“I played for Chiefs Manawa last year, and they’ve never lost a game. But there was one game that we won by two and that was against Matatū. That’s because of the wide, expansive fitness game that Matatū play,” she said.

“It actually suits the game plan to beat Manawa. If they want any chance at all … their forwards must win their own ball. Chiefs Manawa this season have a habit of shutting down any scrum, whether it’s their feed or not, absolutely bulldozing teams.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Matatū kicker Renee Holmes will be key to the side’s success in this weekend’s final

If Matatū kickers Renee Holmes and Rosie Kelly can get a few between the posts, that will put Matatū in a fighting position, Tui said.

While the Super Rugby Aupiki season is only five weeks, Tui said it’s the first step on “the stairway to heaven” for women’s rugby.

“This is step one to a long staircase. This is the answer to the growth that we need,” she said.

“Bringing in Australia would be an awesome way to grow it, and a bit more [pre-season] prep. But this is just step one. We’ve just got to hold on tight and brace ourselves as this weekend is just a taste of what is yet to come.”

The Blues women face the Hurricanes Poua at 11.35am and Chiefs Manawa face Matatū at 2.05pm on Saturday.

