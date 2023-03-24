World Athletics bans transgender women athletes 'to protect the female category'

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the decision was made to “protect the female category”.

Track and field has banned transgender athletes from international competition, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.

The World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe told a news conference that the decision to exclude transgender women was based on “the overarching need to protect the female category”.

Hannah Peters President of World Athletics Sebastian Coe.

Another set of updates, for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), will impact 13 athletes, Coe said. They include Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800m who has been barred from that event since 2019.

Semenya and others had been able to compete in events outside the restricted range of 400 meters through one mile, but will now have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible.

Semenya has been trying to compete in longer events. She finished 13th in her qualifying heat at 5000m at world championships last year.

To compete at next year's Olympics, she would have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months, something she has said she will never do again, having undergone the treatment a decade ago under previous rules.

Ashley Landis/AP Caster Semenya, of South Africa, competes during a heat in the women's 5000m at the world championships.

In a statement on the World Athletics website, Coe said it must “maintain fairness” for female athletes.

“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations.

“We will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years. As more evidence becomes available, we will review our position, but we believe the integrity of the female category in athletics is paramount.”

The statement said World Athletics consulted with “various stakeholders” in January and February, including Member Federations, the Global Athletics Coaches Academy and Athletes’ Commission, the International Olympic Committee, and representative transgender and human rights groups.

For differences in sex development (DSD) athletes, the new regulations will require to reduce their testosterone levels below a limit of 2.5 nmol/L for a minimum of 24 months to compete internationally in the female category in any event, not just the events that were restricted (400m to 1600m) under the previous regulations.