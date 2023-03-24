Super Rugby Aupiki: Heat goes on Black Ferns as Matatū seek shock win in final

Matatū fullback Renee Holmes and her team enter the Super Rugby Aupiki final against the Chiefs Manawa as rank underdogs.

Renee Holmes and her Black Ferns team-mates will have to deliver a series of tooth-rattling thunderbolt plays if the Matatū are to defy the odds and haul the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy back to the South Island this weekend.

Given they're listed as rank outsiders to skewer the defending champions, the Chiefs Manawa, the Matatū can at least sneak under the radar ahead of the SRA final in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.

Is the weight of expectation is firmly on those inside the opposition tent? Too right, it is.

The Chief's unblemished record, combined with the impressive way they've dismantled opponents during the rapid-fire competition, suggests they should emerge victors from the clash at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The Matatū have got a few things to say about that.

The key, now, is for them to get their Black Ferns representatives to unhitch the muzzles and transform themselves, and their team-mates, from underdogs to giant killers.

Holmes was optimistic. She believes there's enough self-belief to create a sensational boilover win.

For the fullback, who started the World Cup semifinal and final for the victorious Black Ferns last November, the SRA showdown represents a chance to bury the memories of last year's disappointing campaign and prove the test players can produce the magic to inspire those around them.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Renee Holmes prepares to kick at goal during the round one Super Rugby Aupiki match against the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on February 25

"Yeah, a good bunch of our girls have now played under that pressure in footy,'' Holmes acknowledged.

"Just being able to bring that kind of experience, learning how to play out a game if you are leading, or how do you keep calm if you are trailing? It is definitely something we are going to have to bring into the final.''

Coach Blair Baxter jumped on the tools immediately after last season to nut-out ways to give the Matatū a shot at winning the 2023 title; solutions included improving the team's physicality, and decision-making under pressure.

Last weekend the Matatū beat the Blues 26-23 in the semi in North Harbour with the international front row of Pip Love, Georgia Ponsonby and Amy Rule producing what was arguably their best performances of the season.

"Some of them (Black Ferns) fronted last week, more than they had in the previous three rounds, and those sorts of girls have the experience to be big-game players,'' Baxter said.

"We are anticipating them to raise the bar again. Our front row. They have looked very hard at themselves over the last two weeks. I would say they will be coming out to deliver something they can be proud of.''

The Matatū lost 48-36 to the Chiefs in the third round, but those numbers can be misleading.

Although the Matatū started well, and produced a turbo-fuelled finish, they conceded 38 unanswered points between those periods and trailed by 27 points with eight minutes left.

To derail the Chiefs you have to extinguish, or at least counter, the power of their forward pack. Easier said than done, but Baxter and the Matatū have been grafting on a plan.

"They surprised us, a little bit, around set-piece,'' Baxter reflected. "So we have done a little bit of work this week, to be better. And they probably kicked a little more than we anticipated.

"We know they are a kicking team, but they weren't prepared to play anything in their half. Those are the things we have had to adapt to.''

The Black Ferns entered last year's World Cup final as outsiders, yet managed to beat a powerful England team, which had won its last 30 matches, 34-31 in Auckland.

Although England being reduced to 14 players was undoubtedly a massive advantage, the New Zealanders had to fight back from a 26-19 deficit at halftime. There's a lesson in that for the Matatū.

"The World Cup has given us confidence,'' Holmes said. "Super Rugby is exciting, you get to play with a lot of freedom. It is almost like our play garden.

"It's a place where you get trial things and get to know yourself as a player without feeling that extra pressure.''

Meanwhile, Holmes won't be following several Black Ferns team-mates to play in the Australian Super W competition and isn't interested in playing rugby league in the NRLW, either.

"No, it (NRLW) isn't tempting me at all. I think after that World Cup, I want to be in the 15s game for a while.''

MATATU: Renee Holmes, Chay Robins-Reti, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Martha Mataele, Rosie Kelly, Di Hiini, Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Lucy Jenkins, Cindy Nelles, Emma Dermody, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love. Reserves: Nat Delamare, Ona Palu, Steph Te-Ohaere Fox, Sara Naiqama, Marcelle Parkes, Georgia Cormick, Atlanta Lolohea, Charntay Poko