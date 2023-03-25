Triathlon: NZ veteran Andrea Hansen retires to focus on being 'world class mum'

Andrea Hansen, who has retired at the age of 40, will be remembered as one of New Zealand's greatest female triathletes.

Andrea Hansen has called time on an 18-year career in triathlon, so she can pour all her energy into being a mum to 2-year-old daughter Flossie.

The Christchurch 40-year-old represented New Zealand at three Olympic and four Commonwealth Games. Her contribution to the sport will be celebrated on the sidelines of World Cup New Plymouth this weekend.

Regarded as one of the best female triathletes to come from New Zealand, Hansen became the under-23 world champion in Japan in September 2005 – just seven months after taking up the sport.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where she finished 18th individually and fourth as part of the New Zealand team in the mixed relay, was her swansong.

“I was training for the Tokyo Olympics [originally scheduled for 2020] but when the world turned upside down with Covid, it just worked out it was a good time to start a family,” Hansen said.

Daughter Flossie arrived in early 2021 and Hansen juggled motherhood and training for Birmingham.

“After Flossie, I didn’t know how that was going to go but I always thought I would get back into some sort of sport and it just happened that the Commonwealth Games was the next year so it all worked out.”

Sport and fitness will always play a part in Hansen's life. But she said Flossie was her immediate priority.

“I was just talking about this with someone this morning and they were saying, after being a world-class triathlete, you’ve decided to try to become a world-class mum so that’s what I’m trying to do,” Hansen said.

“I’ll definitely keep being fit. Not going to stop and do nothing, just for health and fitness, just keep moving, I’ll still be out there. It’s pretty hard to stop after training three times a day, every day.”

Hansen swam competitively and represented New Zealand at surf lifesaving in the early 2000s. Her introduction to triathlon came when she went to see Dr John Hellemans who had founded Tri NZ’s program in 1996.

In 2006 Hansen’s meteoric rise to stardom continued as she captured the individual bronze medal at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games. She finished third in her first World Triathlon Cup race in Mooloolaba a week later and celebrated her maiden World Cup victory at Kitzbühel, Austria in July 2007.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Tayler Reid, Ryan Sissons, Andrea Hansen and Nicole van der Kaay celebrate after winning bronze on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Hansen went on to become one of the most consistent performers on the world circuit. It was highlighted by a purple patch in 2011 when she won three races in a row – the Beijing World Triathlon Championship Series Final, WTCS Yokohama and World Cup Auckland – and finished second in the overall WTCS.

She memorably rose to world No 1 at the beginning of 2017 with wins in the World Triathlon Abu Dhabi and the World Triathlon Gold Coast.

Hansen recorded eighth, sixth and seventh-place finishes at the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She added fourth, 13th and 18th places at the 2014 Glasgow, 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games to her bronze in Melbourne.

There was also a bronze medal to savour with Ryan Sissons, Tayler Reid and Nicole van der Kaay in the mixed relay on the Gold Coast.

“It’s been amazing to represent my country,” Hansen said. “I wouldn’t want to compete for any other country, competing for New Zealand around the world is pretty cool, we’re welcomed everywhere and NZ has a good sporting record so it was great to be part of it.”