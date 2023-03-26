Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha take titles at Oceania Track Cycling Championships

Ellesse Andrews powered her way to a win at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

Kiwi stars Ellesse Andrews and Bryony Botha were to the fore with victories on the second day of the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

Andrews took out the sprint title, while Botha won the individual pursuit final, events in which both riders won gold medals at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Andrews topped qualifiers in the women’s sprint qualifying in 10.732s, with team-mates Olivia King fourth-fastest in 11.049 and Rebecca Petch 11th in 11.428.

Andrews and King then both won their first-round match-races in the elite women, and their quarterfinal showdowns in two rides in the best-of-three format.

READ MORE:

* Young track cyclist Ally Wollaston continues to shine bright on world stage

* Ally Wollaston wins third gold at UCI Nations Cup track meet in Jakarta

* New Zealand track cyclists strike gold to launch Paris Olympic campaign



It drew the two New Zealanders together in the semifinal, won in two rides by Andrews over King, who later lost out in the bronze medal ride against Australian Breanna Hargrave.

Andrews was then too strong and classy for Australia’s Kristina Clonan, winning in two rides for the gold medal.

It was a New Zealand dominance in the women’s 3000m individual pursuit qualifying headed by Commonwealth record holder Botha in 3:20.142 followed by team-mates Emily Shearman in 3:26.211 and newcomer Sami Donnelly in 3:31.471.

Botha was impressive in the final, clocking 3:21.425 to beat Shearman for the gold by nearly seven seconds, while Donnelly was edged out in the battle for the bronze medal by Australia’s Claudia Marcks by just 0.3s in a strong performance.

Commonwealth Games medallist Tom Sexton topped qualifiers in the men’s 4000m individual pursuit in 4:11.723, but went down in the final as Australia’s James Moriarty posted a world-class 4:09.955 winning time.

Kiwi Keegan Hornblow took bronze in a classy 4:14.774.

Callum Saunders was the best of the New Zealand qualifiers in the elite men’s sprint with a personal best 9.848s on a super-fast Anna Mears Velodrome, headed by Australia’s Matthew Richardson in 9.547s with Sam Dakin, in his first ride back from injury, 13th fastest in 10.194s.

Saunders and Dakin won through the first round of match-racing, but both were beaten in the second round.

The competition finishes on Tuesday.