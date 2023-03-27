Emma Twigg aims to defend women's single scull gold at 2024 Paris Olympics

Emma Twigg confirms she aims to defend her women's single scull title at next year's Paris Olympics.

Olympic champion Emma Twigg has her sights sets on a trip to Paris.

The New Zealand women’s single sculler says she aims to defend her crown at the 2024 Olympics in France, after being selected to compete at this year’s world championships in Belgrade in September.

The 36-year-old claimed gold in Tokyo in 2021 after coming out of retirement following back-to-back fourth place finishes in the event in 2012 and 2016.

“Absolutely I'm going to defend my title,” Twigg said after being one of two boats chosen initially to attend the final World Cup regatta this year in Lucerne in July, and the 2023 world champs.

READ MORE:

* Emma Twigg keeps her oar in – but dabbles with a bat too

* Five medals at Tokyo Olympics sets daunting benchmark for new Rowing NZ boss



“This is the commitment that Paris is on the agenda and I'd love to be selected in team next year.

“I think my time away from the sport made me appreciate what it is that I love doing, and that's being in a rowing boat. And I know that I only have a limited time left - I'm going to make the most of that.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images Emma Twigg of New Zealand reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's single scull at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Twigg, whose wife Charlotte gave birth to their first child, Tommy, last year, was second at last year’s world champs on a limited build-up behind 24-year-old Karolien Florijn of the Netherlands, who dominated the class in 2022 after moving from the coxless four.

“I think there's some real depth in the single sculling field and some young girls that are 10 years my junior who are extraordinary athletes,” Twigg said.

“It's going to be challenging, but I think if I at my best then there's no reason why I can't be defending my title.”

The lightweight women’s double combination of Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox will also contest the last World Cup of the season and the world champs, while Rowing NZ is expected to select further boats after trials in June.

Among the trialists is Robbie Manson, who took an indefinite break from the sport in late 2020. The 33-year-old still holds the record for the world’s best time in the men’s single – 6:30.74, set in Poznan, Poland in 2017.