Lisa Carrington beats rival Aimee Fisher in first heat of battle for world champs place

Lisa Carrington is one paddle closer to chasing her 13th world championship gold medal.

The five-time Olympic champion won heat one of the women’s K1 500m at the 2023 NZCT Oceania & NZ Canoe Sprint Championships & Asia Pacific Cup regatta at Lake Karapiro on Friday.

Carrington beat rival Aimee Fisher in the first of their best-of-three series to determine which kayaker will contest the class at this year’s world championships in Germany.

She won in a time of one minute 49.10 seconds, with clear water to Fisher who crossed the line second in 1:51.40.

The winning time was hugely impressive, with the event held as strong side wind prevailed – Carrington won gold in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 1:51.216.

The pair will meet on Saturday morning in the final, when a win for the 33-year-old would seal her place as New Zealand’s sole representative in the class.

CANOE RACING NZ/Supplied Lisa Carrington powers to victory in heat one of the K1 500m at the NZ Oceania Canoe Sprint Championships at Lake Karapiro on Friday.

"I felt really strong in the first 300 [metres]," Fisher said. "She definitely out-enduranced me in the last part of the race ... so it'll be good to have another little re-match tomorrow."

Victory for Fisher, 28, in the final would ensure the two would have to contest a head-to-head decider for the world championship spot on Monday at the same venue.

Carrington said: “It was good to get out there and execute a really good race with all the nerves and pressure. We just don’t get these opportunities that often, and I was happy to give it a good go, I enjoyed it.

“Now it is about making sure I turn up tomorrow, put my best foot forward and do the best race that I can.”

The victor of the best-of-three selection trial will automatically be the favourite to win the K1 500 world championship crown in Duisburg – Carrington won the title in Canada last year, while Fisher triumphed at the 2021 world champs.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher had a gripping three-race battle at Lake Karapiro last year.

The duo went head-to-head three times last year to find the New Zealand representative for the class at the world champs, with Carrington coming out on top in the deciding race after Fisher won their initial meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Quaid Thompson moved closer to sealing his place as New Zealand’s men’s K1 1000 representative at the world champs by winning the national final.

That spot is also decided by a best-of-three racing system. Thompson won in three minutes 44.75 seconds, heading home defending national champion Ben McCallum by a length, with James Munro third.