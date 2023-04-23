Lisa Carrington maps plan for 2023 world champs and 2024 Paris Olympics

Lisa Carrington is through to the canoe sprint world championships after winning race two of her showdown with Aimee Fisher.

Fifteen months out, Lisa Carrington’s plans for further Olympic glory are far from certain.

New Zealand’s most successful Olympian at least now knows she’ll be contesting the women’s K1 500 class at this year’s world championships in Germany.

She sealed her place as New Zealand’s representative with another impressive victory over Aimee Fisher to claim the national title at Lake Karapiro on Saturday morning.

After winning their heat on Friday in the first race of their best-of-three showdown, Carrington was again a convincing winner in smooth, overcast conditions, going faster than Friday to triumph in 1min 48.04sec.

Fisher was 1.89sec back but also recorded a quicker time than she did in race one, and later surprised followers by announcing she had been named in the Canoe Racing NZ squad to contest two World Cup regattas in Europe next month.

Carrington is definitely eyeing the K1 500 at the 2024 Paris Olympics – she won gold in the class at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after claiming bronze at Rio.

The 33-year-old won Olympic gold in the K1 200 class at Rio and Tokyo, but that event is no longer on the Olympic programme, while Carrington needs a new crewmate in the K2 500 kayak. She won gold in Tokyo in the class with Caitlin Regal, who retired later that year.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Lisa Carrington paddles to victory over Aimee Fisher in the K1 500 final at Lake Karapiro on Saturday.

“This year we've been putting a lot of emphasis on trying to qualify the women's K4,” Carrington said on Saturday.

The NZ K4 500 of Carrington, Regal, Teneale Hatton and Alicia Hoskin was fourth in Tokyo.

Fisher is also set to contest the World Cup regattas in Hungary and Poland next month – despite having worked outside the CRNZ programme since 2020 after concerns over athlete welfare – as CRNZ seeks to qualify as many paddlers as possible for Paris.

“It's just really about getting as many people to the Olympics as we can, and working as a team,” Carrington said.

“She's [Fisher] a really good paddler – hopefully we can have five entries at the next Olympics.”

Carrington is therefore set to be a part of the K4 crew this year, but is unsure if she will race in the K2 500 this year, while a change to the racing schedule for Paris may make it harder for the five-time Olympic champ to be at her best in all events.

“It's actually really tough to know at this stage.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Aimee Fisher gets a pat on the shoulder after her silver medal.

“Tokyo was an incredibly tough schedule, but in a way it worked really well because each boat was done at a time. But this time it's really chop and change, so I think I'll leave it up to the big guys to figure out what sort of team.”

Carrington was pleased with how she responded to the winner-take-all racing.

“With nerves and pressure, sometimes it's pretty tough to just line up and go all-in. We have strategies on how I want to race, and it's nice to practice that in these situations.

“It helps me not be complacent.”