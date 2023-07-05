AFLW player Heather Anderson first woman diagnosed with CTE: report
Adelaide AFLW premiership player Heather Anderson is the first known professional female athlete to be diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Anderson, a member of the Crows' flag-winning team in 2017, took her own life in November last year at the age of 28.
The Australian Sports Brain Bank has diagnosed Anderson as having had low-stage CTE and three lesions in her brain, according to the ABC.
The bank's director Professor Michael Buckland said the diagnosis, reported in the Springer Medical Journal, is significant.
"While we've been finding CTE in males for quite some time, I think this is really the tip of the iceberg," he told the ABC's 7.30 Report.
"And it's a real red flag that now women are participating (in contacts sports) just as men are, that we are going to start seeing more and more CTE cases in women."
Anderson's father, Brian Anderson, said the diagnosis was "a surprise but not a surprise".
"Now that this report has been published, I'm sort of trying to think about how it might play out for female sportspeople everywhere," he told the ABC.
"Suicide, it's a tough one, it's a tough way to see your child die, it's tough to see your child die anyway.
"But suicide causes you to re-examine everything, to look at every interaction."
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
AAP