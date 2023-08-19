Cyclones centurion Selica Winiata to bring up 100 games for Manawatū

Selica Winiata reaches out to a young fan as she plays her 99th game with the Cyclones against Tasman last weekend.

Manawatū Cyclones legend Selica Winiata doesn’t want to draw too much attention to it, but she will reach a huge milestone this weekend.

Winiata will play her 100th game for Manawatū on Saturday when they play Otago in Dunedin, their final round-robin match of the Farah Palmer Cup championship.

The fullback will become the 6th woman in New Zealand to have played 100 provincial games and the first to do it for Manawatū.

“In all honesty, I actually don't like people talking about this being my 100th game,” she said. “It's another opportunity to pull on the green-and-white jersey.

“It's our final round-robin game before we look at semifinals. For me, I don't want it to be about me, I get that it's quite an achievement, quite a milestone.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Winiata will become the 6th woman in New Zealand to have played 100 provincial games on Saturday and the first to do it for Manawatū.

“But I just want to focus on our team being able to get good clarity at training and feel good with our captain's run and that we’ve done the best preparation leading into the game on Saturday so we can get the result we're after.”

She said the team had high standards and even though they had won all four of their games this year, they felt they had missed too many opportunities in those games.

“It's important we learn from those. In parts we have and in parts we haven't. As games get harder we may not get as many opportunities.

“If we don't take the ones that present themselves it could be a huge momentum shift. It’s all about the team and getting the result we're after.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Selica Winiata, front, will take to the field for her 100th game with the Cyclones on Saturday.

If Manawatū beat Otago they will finish as the top qualifier and get a bye in the first week of the playoffs, then host a semifinal the following week.

Winiata, a senior police constable, debuted for Manawatū in 2001 while aged 14 and at Freyberg High School. Her first game was against a combined Taranaki Whanganui team at Whanganui, which Manawatū won 10-0.

Winiata was picked as halfback then, but remembered little about the game.

Since then, she has set the record for most games for Manawatū (99), most points (598), most tries (77), most points in a season (110 in 2012), most tries in a season (14 in 2012) and most points in a match (38 against Waikato in 2012).

Warwick Smith/Stuff Winiata’s speed is her strength on the field.

She also shares the record for most tries in a game (four) and most conversions in a match (nine).

She said the rugby union had done some calculations that worked out if the Manawatū women played the same number of games as the men, she would have played more than 300 games.

Manawatū’s men’s record holder, Gary Knight, played 145 games in 12 seasons.

When she first started the rep side only played about three games a season and there was no women’s competition in 2010.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Selica Winiata talks about scoring her 100th try and returning to play after concussion. First published March 2019.

Her career highlights included beating Canterbury B in the 2005 second division final and beating Wellington at Sky Stadium a couple of seasons ago when no-one gave Manawatū a chance of winning.

“We've had our ups and down, been promoted, been relegated. Over the last few years, although results haven't gone our way, the culture we’ve created off the field has been real special and unique to us.”

She said there had been a change in the community supporting the side now, with more sponsors wanting to be involved.

Manawatū coach Chris Wilton said the team was excited about being part of the milestone game for a once-in-a-generation player.

“Selica being Selica, she’s very humble and modest. We have realised that being part of this weekend is quite special.”

Manawatū Cyclones: 15 Selica Winiata (captain), 14 Ruci Malanicagi, 13 Hollyrae Mete, 12 Rangimarie Sturmey, 11 Jashana Te Uawiri, 10 Corrineke Windle, 9 Paige Lush; 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 7 Rhiarna Ferris, 6 Layla Sae, 5 Rachael Rakatau, 4 Kahurangi Sturmey, 3 Marilyn Fanoga, 2 Sosoli Talawadua, 1 Traest Mafile’o. Reserves: 16 Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, 17 Ngano Tavake, 18 Caitlin Burt-Poloai, 19 Sam Taylor, 20 Elinor-Plum King, 21 Maia Davis, 22 Rebekah Tufuga, 23 Mia Maraku.