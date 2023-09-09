New Zealand sprint champion Zoe Hobbs produces best-ever Diamond League finish

Zoe Hobbs in action during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last month.

Zoe Hobbs produced her best-ever finish at a Diamond League event after sprinting to fourth place in the women’s 100m in Brussels on Saturday (NZT).

The New Zealand sprint champion stopped the clock at 11.14 seconds to finish just outside the podium places at the Memorial Van Damme meet.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished strongly to take victory in a season’s best time of 10.84 ahead of fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison (10.95).

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (10.97) also broke the 11-seconds barrier and rounded out the top three.

For Hobbs it was a fifth Diamond League outing for the season and betters her fifth place finishes achieved in Doha and Lausanne.