Lights go out on Manawatū Cyclones title hopes

Manawatū Cyclones wing Ruci Malanicagi goes in for a late try against Northland in the Farah Palmer Cup championship final.

The Manawatū Cyclones’ hopes of being promoted to the Farah Palmer Cup premiership died in the dark, with malfunctioning floodlights halting their late surge in the championship final.

The Cyclones lost 32-29 to Northland in the championship final at the Arena on Sunday evening, with the winning side earning promotion to the premiership next year. The game was interrupted when three of the four floodlights went out with five and a half minutes left.

Manawatū had been rallying against a tiring Northland. The Cyclones scored with six minutes remaining to trail 32-29 and it looked like Northland were on the ropes.

But the lights went out and the game was stopped at 6.45pm for about 10 minutes. It’s understood one of the generators failed and the lights had to be switched on to mains power.

Once the lights came back on, it was announced the game would start at 7.09pm. That gave Northland a breather and when game resumed they were able to repel Manawatū’s late attacks.

Cyclones coach Chris Wilton was disappointed with the result.

“It was a true final, a very hard-fought game. We were getting on top, but Northland kept coming back, so credit to them.”

He said the lights going off wasn’t good for them.

“Before that we’d just scored a try, they were out on their feet. Traditionally in our season the last five minutes of the game, we’ve always finished strong and I thought we were a little bit denied of that.

“Not to say Northland didn’t deserve to win.”

Things were made harder for Manawatū when skipper Selica Winiata was shown a red card in the first half for a head-on-head tackle, denying the retiring legend a fairytale finish.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The stadium lights went out with five and a half minutes remaining and the game was held up while everyone waited for the lights to come back on.

Northland wing Serai Murray-Wihongi had made a run down the sideline and Winiata tackled her, but caused their heads to clash, so Winiata was sent off. With the 20-minute red card rule, reserve halfback Maia Davis was able to replace Winiata after 20 minutes.

Wilton said the red card was frustrating but that was the rules.

“When you have 20 minutes with 14, there were a lot of things that didn't go our way, but when you want to win a final you have to adapt to those things.”

It was Winiata’s first red card in her career.

“I thought I was in a dream,” she said. “I thought this can’t be happening, not in the final.”

It wasn’t the finish she wanted, but she was thankful for all the supporters and whānau who had been behind the team all season.

She said they knew Northland were going to be physical and had to weather the storm, then opportunities would present themselves.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Northland celebrate after winning the Farah Palmer Cup championship in Palmerston North.

“We just couldn’t play at the right end of the field.”

The Cyclones made too many mistakes early in the game and Northland had them under pressure.

Northland led 12-0 and 26-7 before the Cyclones came back.

Manawatū started to play at Northland’s end, with the Kauri looking gassed, and scored three tries to finish the half, including a thriller to wing Te Whetumarama Nuku.

Manawatū had a lineout on halfway and popped an inside ball to Nuku, who ran through the Northland forward pack and gassed past the fullback to score, to cut Northland’s lead to 26-19 at halftime.

In the second half, Manawatū spent a long period on defence and only conceded two penalty goals.

Nuku, substitute wing Ruci Malanicagi and second five-eighth Rangimarie Sturmey were Manawatū’s biggest threats in the backline, with Malanicagi’s breaks helping Manawatū get back into the game in the second half.

Flanker Layla Sae was physical on defence and Kaipo Olsen-Baker made strong carries, while lock Rachael Rakatau and front rowers Sosoli Talawadua and Marilyn Live were workhorses.

Replacement lock Kahurangi Sturmey’s runs helped swing the momentum their way.

Northland 32 (Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate 2, Hikitia Wikaira, Tara Turner tries; Krystal Murray 3 con, 2 pen) Manawatū 29 (Te Whetumarama Nuku 2, Marilyn Live 2, Ruci Malanicagi tries Corrineke Windle con, Maia Davis con) HT: 26-19.