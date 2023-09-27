Layla Sae soaks up the knowledge in Black Ferns camp

Manawatū Cyclones loose forward Layla Sae has been rewarded for a standout year with selection in the Black Ferns squad.

After a false start earlier in the year, Manawatū loose forward Layla Sae is enjoying her first time in Black Ferns camp.

The athletic Manawatū Cyclones flanker was handed a Black Ferns contract earlier this year, but injured her ankle playing club rugby, so missed the three New Zealand tests in June and July.

But after returning to fitness and producing a strong Farah Palmer Cup campaign with Manawatū, Sae had been called into the Black Ferns, who have been in camp for the past 10 days preparing to play Australia this weekend, then the WXV 1 competition, which starts next month.

She said it had been a challenging and different environment, but she had been learning a lot and was keen to put it into practice.

“I’m just a little bit nervous because it’s my first tournament and games that I’ve been selected for. [There’s] a little bit of nerves.”

But she said that was a good thing because it showed it meant something.

Now she was in the squad, she hoped to get a chance to play for New Zealand and learn as much as she could so she could take that back to Manawatū.

“It’s definitely a place where I want to be often,” she said of the New Zealand squad. “Especially learning so much new stuff I might not have learnt before.

“Not only [from] the coaches, but the players. It’s a real eye-opener. It’s the type of rugby I want to be playing.

“Just the knowledge around the field. A fast, strong and smart player is what I hope to be.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Layla Sae on a run for the Hurricanes Poua earlier this year.

Sae believed Manawatū’s good season had helped her earn her spot in the New Zealand squad and showed her how well she needed to play to be there.

Before she was contracted, she had been to some New Zealand training camps for XVs and sevens, but had been focused on having a good Super Rugby season. So she was pleased to be rewarded with a Black Ferns contract.

Sae went to St Peter's College and started playing rugby when she was 11. She played volleyball and was picked for a New Zealand age-group team that went to the Philippines, but started focusing on rugby in 2019 with the Manawatū high-performance group.

She has been in the Cyclones squad since 2019, but has become a regular starter and key player in the past two years. She has also been in the Hurricanes Poua side since its inception last year.

One message Sae was keen to get out was she is a type 1 diabetic, but it hadn’t held her back or stopped her getting to this level in sport.

She said she made sure she was in control of it and kept her blood sugar levels on target with her insulin injections.

But in case her blood sugar dropped during a game, she had a packet of mentos lollies in her gear bag to get the levels back to where they should be.

Sae is the cousin of Manawatū Turbos prop Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou.