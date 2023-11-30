Manawatū Cyclones rewarded for hard work with Hurricanes Poua selection

Two of Manawatū's Hurricanes Poua members Paige Lush, left, and Layla Sae are excited about the coming season.

Hard graft has paid off for a number of Manawatū Cyclones players, with a strong representation in the Hurricanes Poua squad.

The Poua announced their squad this week for next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition, and it features 13 new players.

There are 11 Manawatū Cyclones in the squad and two former Manawatū players.

One of the new players is Manawatū Cyclones halfback Paige Lush, who earned her spot after a strong Farah Palmer Cup campaign.

The 24-year-old, who has just finished her teaching studies and is starting as a teacher next year, said it was an awesome opportunity, especially with so many other Manawatū players also in the squad.

“It’s just like any season, any Cyclones season, you just prepare as well as you can to give yourself the best chance to succeed.

“It’s nerve-racking knowing you’re going against even better opposition. You just take it as you would take any other season and do the best you can.”

She had returned from injury at the start of the Cyclones season, so was pleased with how she performed.

The only other halfback in the squad is Iritana Hohaia, so Lush is a good chance of getting some game time and she is looking forward to learning from the Black Fern.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Paige Lush had a good year for the Manawatū Cyclones and earned her spot in the Hurricanes Poua squad.

Manawatū flanker Layla Sae was pleased to be in the squad again after playing the past two years.

“It’s exciting every year ... ,looking at the team list, who we’re going against, who we’re going to be playing with, especially new players I haven't played with and the girls I have played with from other provinces.”

Sae, who has played three tests since her debut for New Zealand earlier this year, will be one of just two Black Ferns in the squad.

Sae said she would like to take a leadership role.

“I would like to be that, to be an inspiration for the girls that are playing in our team, especially because a lot of them are from this region.

“So I want to do my best to show them they can do it, that if you put the hard work in, then you can do whatever you want, it doesn't matter where you come from.”

She said it was good there were many Manawatū players in the team.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Layla Sae playing for the Black Ferns in Dunedin in October.

“Even when I go to [training] camps, people always say ‘where are you from?’ And I say Manawatū and they’re like ‘oh that’s why you're like that’, because this is what our province is known for, such hard workers.”

Lush echoed that sentiment.

“It just goes to show how hard-working this province is. Girls turn up at ridiculous times of the morning to do their gym before they become parents, before they go to their own jobs. It’s pretty cool to get rewarded for that.”

Also in the squad from the Cyclones are prop Marilyn Fanoga, hooker Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, locks Rachael Rakatau, Kahurangi Sturmey and Sam Taylor, loose forwards Rhiarna Ferris and Elinor-Plum King, midfielder Rangimarie Sturmey and outside back Holly-Rae Mete.

Former Manawatū backs Shakira Baker and Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, who have been playing in Japan, have also been selected.

It is the first time for Fanoga, Olsen-Baker, Taylor, King, Mete and Takitimu-Cook.

Taylor only started playing rugby this year, having previously played netball and touch, but her aptitude for the game was quickly recognised with selection in the Black Ferns XV for a one-off match against Samoa earlier this year.

Sturmey was also in the Black Ferns XV this year.

Manawatū No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker has joined South Island side Matatū for next season and Manawatū first five-eighth Carys Dallinger, who debuted for the Wallaroos this year, has stayed in Australia.

Sky Super Rugby Aupiki starts in March.