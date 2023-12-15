Rebecca Welch to become first woman to referee an English Premier League game

Referee Rebecca Welch gestures during the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Colombia and Korea Republic in Sydney in July.

A Premier League match will be refereed by a woman for the first time after Rebecca Welch was appointed to take charge of Fulham’s game against Burnley.

Welch became the first woman to be appointed to referee an English Football League game two-and-a-half years ago, when she took charge of a League Two fixture between Harrogate Town and Port Vale.

Welch will now take charge of a top-flight fixture, which is scheduled kick off at 3pm on Saturday, December 23 (UK time).

Sam Allison will also become the first black referee in the top flight since Uriah Rennie in 2008 when he takes charge of Sheffield United vs Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Welch and Allison will become the fourth and fifth referees, respectively, from Select Group 2 to take charge of a Premier League fixture this season, following in the footsteps of Sam Barrott, Bobby Madley and Josh Smith.

Howard Webb, the head of Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), said: “Both Rebecca and Sam were part of the development group that was created last year. They went through a selection process to be part of that.

“Credit to them, they have delivered good performances in the Championship this season and deserve their opportunities due to their quality and the talent that they have.

“Of course, it’s significant in terms of Rebecca being the first female to take the whistle in the Premier Leagues. She was the fourth official a few weeks ago for the first time, and we have lots of talented female officials working in the game. We have Kirsty Dowle taking charge of her first Football League game this weekend at Doncaster Rovers; she’s another Fifa-registered official.

“I just hope that other people will see the success of these female officials, young girls and young women, and think that refereeing might be for them.

“Sam, being the first black referee in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie back in 2008, again we know he has performed well in the Championship this year at a consistent level and we are confident he will deliver a strong performance.

“The profile of the game will serve as a role model for others in under-represented communities and that is undoubtedly a positive.

“We need greater diversity because undoubtedly there is quality in all communities and previously, for whatever reason, we have not been able to bring people through from those groups. And now it’s happening at last, thankfully.”