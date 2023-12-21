Sports continue with transgender inclusion despite coalition agreement

Major sports bodies will continue to work on transgender inclusion guidelines, despite the agreement between National and New Zealand First which aims to remove transgender women from women’s sport.

The coalition agreement states the new government would “ensure publicly funded sporting bodies support fair competition that is not compromised by rules relating to gender”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Thursday that transgender New Zealanders would still be able to play sport under the new government, but “balance, fairness, inclusion and safety” were key. He said new sports minister Chris Bishop would “pick that up” in the new year.

“We want sporting organisations - and by and large many have been doing a fantastic job - working their way through what is quite a complex issue with a range of emotion on all sorts of sides, to say they are finding ways to balance safety, inclusion and fairness,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Chris Bishop is the new minister for sport but would not comment further on transgender inclusion this side of Christmas.

“There are challenges around safety issues around inclusion issues, around making sure it's fair. And so, with respect to sport, we're going to leave that to the sporting bodies to work through with the sports minister in the new year.”

The coalition agreement statement about sport was led by New Zealand First. It was a topic the party campaigned on during the election. However, a policy or timeline has yet to be established, New Zealand First’s sports spokesperson Andy Foster said, but he hopes it will occur in time for the next sports funding round next year.

Sport New Zealand introduced its transgender guiding principles in December 2022, which stated transgender athletes could participate in community sport and athletes would not need to “prove or ... justify” their identity.

Since then, a workgroup involving representatives from NZ Rugby, NZ Cricket, NZ Football, NZ Netball, Golf NZ, Swimming NZ, School Sport NZ, Waka Ama NZ, and Aktive have “helped identify the best ways to support the sector”, an update from Sport NZ released on Wednesday said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Zealand First’s spokesperson for sport Andy Foster said a policy or timeline is yet to be established.

Stuff understands more work and consultation will be undertaken by the group in the new year regarding transgender inclusion in sport.

ACT leader David Seymour said the country is in “quite a good place now”, as sports codes make decisions.

“There's always going to be questions about what the government chooses to fund. But in terms of the way that the trans issue is being worked through code by code, I think that's the right way to have the conversation based on the practical merits of each sport.”

In her update Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle said she’d met with the new sports minister, saying “he's excited to join us in our mahi and continue advocating for our sector”.

Bishop was unable to provide further comment.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle met with the new sports minister recently.

In a statement, Castle said Sport NZ’s goal is to ensure “sport is inclusive and safe for everyone” in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We have developed a set of Transgender Guiding Principles for the sector, to help them develop their own policies for the inclusion of transgender participants in community sport,” she said.

“When developing these policies, we encourage sporting organisations to support the health, safety and wellbeing of all participants. This includes having mechanisms in place to ensure any competition is comprised of an appropriately similar cohort of players, for example weight bands and age brackets.

“Safety needs to be considered on a sport by sport basis when considering transgender participants, as the issues are different, for instance, in contact sports versus target sports.”

Leading sports sociologist Dr Holly Thorpe said the situation is an “alarming red flag from the government about issues of human rights and inclusion of minority groups”.

“If we look to our Australian counterparts, their government sporting agency is doing the exact opposite to this. At elite sport, competitive sport and recreational sport it’s about prioritising inclusion,” she said.

“This move here shows the government is willing to overlook basic human rights. It goes against leading sports organisations like the IOC (International Olympic Committee) who are setting out guidelines and frameworks. It goes against the framework that was developed over two years with Sport New Zealand.

“Transgender participation; it's been nationally and internationally, a political football.”

Holly Thorpe/Stuff Sports sociologist Dr Holly Thorpe said it’s an “alarming red flag from the government”

She said there are bigger issues facing women’s sport that need prioritising.

“Multiple investigations into our sporting cultures have shown abuses of power, toxic sporting cultures and coaches, gendered violence, abuse and bullying,” she said.

“We've got a major piece of work happening with High Performance Sport NZ now around healthy women in sport and that's come on the back of many cases and incidents of women in sport being harmed by those around them who are supposed to be supporting and caring and mentoring them.

“There’s issues of funding, of equity and opportunity for women.”

Foster said he “doesn’t disagree” there are other major issues facing women in sport, but the government can “do many things at once”.

“I personally do not want people being excluded from sport. It is just how do you manage sports so that you make sure it is fair and safe for people,” he said.

“We want trans athletes to be able to compete … in a competition that actually works for them, but also works for women. But I do acknowledge that becomes a significant issue, just given the relatively small number of trans athletes involved.”