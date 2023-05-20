Fifa grants New Zealand Rugby special exemption for Super Rugby Pacific final

Fifa have allowed New Zealand Rugby an exemption to host the final of Super Rugby Pacific at one of its usual venues, such as FMG Stadium Waikato.

Move over, rugby, the Fifa Women’s World Cup is coming to town, and taking over a whole heap of venues this winter.

However, a special exemption by football’s all-powerful governing body means the Super Rugby Pacific final will remain unaffected.

The staging of the biggest sporting event to ever be held in New Zealand has already had a say on the All Blacks’ home fixtures, and meant this year’s NPC and Farah Palmer Cup competitions feature rejigged draws and ground switches.

And while the month-long football tournament doesn’t kick off until July 20, the sticking point for the Super decider on June 24 was Fifa’s meticulous rules around turf use in the build-up.

As it is categorised as a ‘Fifa Tier One tournament’, the World Cup carries a ‘non-use of pitch’ clause for 28 days prior to the first match at each stadium (along with a 14-day exclusive use period which covers everything, such as lounges and conference rooms; as well as a five-day exclusion period following the last fixture at each ground).

Along with six host venues in Australia, there are four in New Zealand – Eden Park in Auckland, FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, Sky Stadium in Wellington, and Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin (referred to without their sponsor names for the tournament) – which also double as home grounds for the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders Super clubs, respectively.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin will host matches during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (First published April 2021)

Added to this, while the Crusaders’ Orangetheory Stadium is not a World Cup match venue, it is one of 16 team base camps being used in New Zealand (for the Japan team) and therefore is also subject to the same non-use clause in the lead-in to the tournament opener.

So, that all meant an awkward clash of the codes should one of the Kiwi teams earn hosting rights for the Super final, with it falling either 28 (Hamilton), 27 (Wellington and Dunedin) or 26 (Auckland and Christchurch) days before each venue’s first action of the World Cup, and inside that magical four-week Fifa non-use window.

But, instead of the ignominy of the Super showpiece having to be shifted to the likes of Whangārei, New Plymouth or Nelson, New Zealand Rugby and Sanzaar have Fifa to thank for making a big concession.

Not exactly renowned for being anything other than rigid and ultra-fine-tooth in their regulations – just take a look at their 81-page guide on lighting requirements for stadiums – the world’s largest sporting body proved happy to oblige, after NZR engaged in discussions with them last year when the crossover of dates was identified.

“Fifa has exclusive use periods to ensure the best quality pitch for the world’s top women’s footballers,” said Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 chief operating officer New Zealand, Jane Patterson, in a statement.

“These exclusive use periods were agreed with the stadiums and host cities before they were confirmed to host matches.

“We have worked collaboratively with New Zealand Rugby to ensure the best possible outcome for all sports fans in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Eden Park is out of action for the All Blacks, and plenty of rugby, this year due to the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Fifa also granted NZR a reprieve to host the Bledisloe Cup clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Dunedin (on August 5), without the stipulated five clear days after the last World Cup game there (August 1), while they also moved the opening-night clash in Sydney between Australia and the Republic of Ireland from Allianz Stadium to the bigger Accor Stadium, despite rugby league’s State of Origin III fixture being held there eight days prior.

“We are grateful for Fifa’s willingness to work with us, and confirm that any one of the five New Zealand [Super] teams could still host [the final] at home,” NZ Rugby confirmed in a statement.

“Fifa’s understanding of the rugby landscape was greatly appreciated.”

GOING BACK TO SCHOOL

While NZR have been able to avoid a couple of major snafus, they have, however, had to bite the bullet with their domestic programme.

The Fifa tournament directly impacts the NPC and FPC, with several teams forced to take games, and trainings, away from their usual venues, and some provincial unions even having staff turfed out of their premises.

Supplied Fifa senior pitch management manager Alan Ferguson and FMG Stadium Waikato turf manager Karl Johnson check out the pitch in Hamilton earlier this year.

The NPC kicks off on August 4 and has been deliberately front-loaded with away matches for Auckland (three), Waikato (three), Wellington (two), Canterbury (two) and Otago (one) to mitigate the issue of the rugby/football venue clashes.

With the FPC getting underway on July 15, five days before the World Cup even starts, it has had to see some further creativity with hosting.

The most unique of those options comes from Waikato, who are taking their two regular season home games away from FMG Stadium Waikato and a few kilometres down the road to St Paul’s Collegiate School.

It’s quite the change for the union to navigate, with their staff having to move out of their stadium offices and their high-performance training equipment packed up in a container and relocated.

But it’s all for a good purpose, and getting more youngsters interested in, and playing, football, could even help rugby into the future, noted chief executive Carl Moon.

“The Fifa World Cup is a massive occasion, it’s forcing us to change the way we do things, but we’re really embracing that, we don’t have an issue with it, we think it’s great for the city, for the region, the country, so we’re right on board,” he said.

“At a fundamental level, we want kids playing sports, not just one sport... then they’ll be better rugby players in the long-run, so we’re fully on board with multiple sports for as long as possible.”

St Paul’s – the inner-city private secondary school in Hamilton – was certainly not the only option, but a very good one, Moon said, with a grandstand for around 400 people and a quality surface that high-performance players are deserving of.

“I think it’s going to be great, very publicly accessible,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to getting some good crowds there, putting on a few different things around the outside with food trucks and a bit of entertainment for the kids.”

And perhaps this might just be the kickstart rugby needs in helping draw crowds back to the domestic game.

Elsewhere, the Otago Spirit are taking their first home fixture to a still to be confirmed venue in the region, while three other unions will have both their women’s and men’s teams play games away from their usual grounds.

The Wellington Pride are shifting their three regular season home matches to the Hutt Recreation Ground, with not only Sky Stadium unavailable but also their usual home of Porirua Park, which is a World Cup team base for South Africa. The Lions men’s team will play their home opener, on August 19, at Hutt Rec, too.

North Harbour Stadium, while not a Fifa venue, or even a team base, is being utilised as a match-eve training venue for World Cup games at Eden Park, so the Hibiscus women are playing their three home games at Onewa Domain. The men’s team are following suit, with two there, including their Battle of the Bridge contest against Auckland on a double-header day on August 19 which will induce no shortage of nostalgia.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Onewa Domain will play host to the Battle of the Bridge, and several other North Harbour rugby games, this year.

The Auckland Storm are moving two games to Colin Maiden Park, while the men are also staging one away from Eden Park, at a yet to be announced club ground. That was on the back of the union originally thinking they may be handed a home NPC game in the Fifa window. But even after that wasn’t the case, they were still keen to use their September 16 clash against Waikato as something of a pilot, to see if they can build a stronger connection with the community.

While moving to the small venues still has to suit NZR’s broadcast partner – Sky – and tick the logistics’ boxes, with locked-in stadium agreements to also consider, the up-close feel and superior atmosphere, compared with a huge hollow stadium, must certainly hold future appeal.

“It’s certainly something we’re talking to NZR about, as a collective, not just Waikato,” Moon said. “What do future matches look like in the NPC and FPC?

“We’re really open to looking at what the options might be.”