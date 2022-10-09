Sunday magazine Aotearoa Art Fair giveaway - Terms and conditions

1. The competition to enter to win the prizes as set out below (the "Competition") is run by Stuff New Zealand Limited ("Stuff"). Information on how to enter and the prize(s) form part of these terms and conditions. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Employees and their immediate families of Stuff or Fable, Aotearoa Art Fair or Ahi are not eligible to enter.

Entrants must register for a Stuff account and subscribe to the Sunday newsletter to enter.

3. HOW TO ENTER: Entry is Free. Entrants must register for a Stuff account and subscribe to the Sunday newsletter during the giveaway period.

4. DATES: The competition will run from October 9 to November 2 (Promotion Period), when the prize draw will take place.

5. PRIZE: One person will receive tickets for two people to the Aotearoa Art Party offering access to the Art Party at The Cloud on Friday November 18, return access to the Fair on Saturday November 19, hotel accommodation in a Superior Queen room for two people at Fable Auckland for the nights of Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 with cooked breakfast included, and dinner for two people at Ahi Restaurant on Saturday, November 19.

The winners will be drawn at random from all entries received during the Promotion Period.

6. WINNER NOTIFICATION: The winners will be contacted via email. If a winner cannot be contacted within 3 days Stuff reserves the right to redraw the prize.

7. PRIZE DELIVERY: Winners must be able to get themselves to Auckland for the weekend of November 18-20.

8. NO CORRESPONDENCE: Stuff's decision regarding the winners is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

9. NOT REDEEMABLE: The prize is not transferable, exchangeable nor redeemable for cash.

10. INFORMATION: By entering the Competition, winners agree to their names being published and to be photographed and/or interviewed by Stuff and that Stuff, or Stuff's promotional partners, may use their names and photographs and/or interviews for publicity purposes.

11. OWNERSHIP OF ENTRIES: Competition entries become the property of Stuff. By entering this competition, entrants consent to their details being shared with Fable, Art Fair and Ahi.

12. PRIVACY: Pursuant to the Privacy Act 1993, entrants have the right to access and correct any personal information.

13. NO LIABILITY: The Promoter and its associated agencies & companies shall not be liable in any way (including, without limitation, in negligence) for any loss or damage whatsoever suffered (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss) or for any loss or damage or personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with promotion except any liability that cannot be excluded by law.

14. TAX: The Promoter is not liable for any tax implications that may arise as a result of winning.