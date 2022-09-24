Alexandra Blossom Queen, a beauty pageant or a fun tradition for the girls?

The gowns and glamour of the Alexandra Blossom Queen competition which dates back 65 years.

At 17 years of age, spending more than two hours on her hair and makeup, to then spend four more hours smiling and waving on a float in front of her home town, is a “dream come true” for Jess Lake.

The Alexandra Blossom Queen competition this year had nine entrants who did the same. They each threw on a gown and put on their best smile, all vying for their chance to wear the crown.

What appears to be a beauty competition from the outset, might seem a little archaic for an outsider looking in through the lens of 2022.

The Blossom Festival, along with the Blossom Queen competition, is now 65 years old, so it does date back a while and little has changed according to locals and organisers.

Float after float sails through the main street at about 5kph. These princesses sit front and centre, proudly waving at the crowded streets of kids, parents and adults. More than 6000 tickets were sold this year for the festival.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff In their gowns from left; Jess Lake, Hannah Tait, Julia Anderson, Tess Handford, Meekah O'Neill, Lia Chapman, Emma Dodds and Keeley Fowler

Organisers say the competition has never been a beauty pageant. The tradition of picking a Blossom Queen began in that very first year and the crowned one was picked because she was merely on the best float of the day.

These days the women, aged between 16 and 25, are picked on their ambitions, community involvement and how well they come across to judges during a week long of questioning sessions.

Judges asked Lake questions like what would she do if she won? How would she feel? What does your life involve, what’s your family like and what are you ambitions?

Lake said it was an honour to be one of the nine on the floats on Saturday.

“It’s been a dream. Dreams come true that’s for sure.

“I just always wanted to. I always looked at the princesses and thought I want to do that.”

She doesn’t see it as a beauty contest.

“No, not at all. It is just celebrating the festival and what it has to offer.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Jess Lake said this was a dream come true to be on a float in her home town, Alexandra.

The festival is an annual celebration of the arrival of spring and takes place in Alexandra in Central Otago. The event will return this year after Covid-19 forced organisers to pull the plug in 2021.

Festival organiser Martin McPherson said the Blossom Queen competition has never been a beauty pageant – or at least the benchmark to become queen has shifted in the festival’s 65-year existence.

“Having these things in the 21st century may seem a bit archaic, but it’s not like that. The young women who volunteer put their hands up, there is never any shortage of them.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Thousands of people lined the street in Alexandra on Saturday to watch the Blossom Festival procession.

But once where there were over 30 entrants with not enough floats to host them, this year’s pool brought nine.

In 2018, Timaru’s annual Caroline Bay Carnival’s traditional beauty pageant style competitions went under review amidst dwindling numbers and calls from the public saying it was inappropriate for the time.

Former Blossom Queen winner and judge Sophie Rogers said the tradition was forward-thinking for its time, and it has never had a beauty element.

“It is tradition, it is very forward for it’s time. It has always been about personality, it is definitely not archaic.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Alexandra Blossom Queen contestant Lia Chapman of Alexandra.

“We are looking for girls who are community minded, and we want to know why they are passionate. We are looking at what they do for Alexandra and why they are involved.”

“It's definitely not a beauty contest. We want the girls to be feeling their best, there is no swimsuit competition or anything.”

Contestant Lia Chapman, 18, said she was “tricked” in to it.

“I was asked if I wanted ot wear a pretty dress. I feel beautiful now, I feel like a real girl.”

She describes herself as a mix between “wear your track pants kind of girl”, but she was chuffed to be in a gown on Saturday.

“My cheeks are sore, and my hands. I’ve been waving and smiling all day.”

Emma Dodd, 16, entered this year because her grandfather is part of the local Alexandra Lion’s Club.

“I said yes, very happily.”

“I love it, I don't really live in a city area, so it’s sort of the only chance I get to dress up, and I absolutely love it.”

Dodd spent a bit of time getting her best look together on Saturday, wearing some of her grandmother’s jewellery, a fur shawl, and a hired red dress. She was proud as punch to be in the limelight, she said.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Alexandra Blossom Queen winner Claudia Hammond, 17.

She hasn’t felt there has been any emphasis on how she or her competitors should look.

“I have had people ask me that and i never thought of it that way, all the girls are really nice and really sweet. I think we are all in it for the opportunity and the experience more than anything.”

Each of the women wore dresses for the competition, a tradition that has stuck in the 65 years. Several years ago the festival had a male enter the Blossom Queen competition as a prince, for the first time and hasn't been repeated.

Winner Claudia Hammond, 17, bought her dress for $25 on sale, borrowed the jewellery, and the hair took an hour. She even did her own make-up.

“We are just competing for who is princess like, I can’t really give it an adjective better than that.”